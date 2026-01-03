Earthquake Hits Türkiye's Bingöl Province

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An earthquake has struck the Bingöl Province of Türkiye, Trend reports.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.5, occurred at 01:56 local time (02:56 Baku time). The epicenter was located in the Yedisu district of Bingöl province, and the tremor was recorded at a depth of 6.9 kilometers.

No casualties or damage have been reported.