Earthquake Hits Türkiye's Bingöl Province

Earthquake Hits Türkiye's Bingöl Province
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. An earthquake has struck the Bingöl Province of Türkiye, Trend reports.
The earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.5, occurred at 01:56 local time (02:56 Baku time). The epicenter was located in the Yedisu district of Bingöl province, and the tremor was recorded at a depth of 6.9 kilometers.
No casualties or damage have been reported.
