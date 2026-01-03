Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Earthquake Hits Türkiye's Bingöl Province

Earthquake Hits Türkiye's Bingöl Province


2026-01-03 01:03:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3.​ An earthquake has struck the Bingöl Province of Türkiye, Trend reports.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.5, occurred at 01:56 local time (02:56 Baku time). The epicenter was located in the Yedisu district of Bingöl province, and the tremor was recorded at a depth of 6.9 kilometers.

No casualties or damage have been reported.

MENAFN03012026000187011040ID1110549989



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search