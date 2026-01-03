403
Stable Weather Forecast Over 4 Days Nationwide-JMD
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) – The weather on Saturday will be stable and cold in most areas, and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with some low-level clouds.
In its report, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warns of the risk of low horizontal visibility due to fog formation in the morning and late evening hours over the mountainous areas and plains.
The JMD said a slight rise in temperatures is expected on Sunday. Therefore, the weather will be cold almost nationwide and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with a stable forecast on Monday.
As for Tuesday, temperatures will continue to rise. However, the weather will remain cold, mainly in the mountains and fair in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Saturday's maximum and minimum mercury in Amman will range between 11 and 3 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a fair 22C, dropping to 12C at night.
