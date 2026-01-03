403
United Hindu Front Organized A Protest Against Shah Rukh Khan's Purchase Of A Bangladeshi Player
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The United Hindu Front organized a protest at Shani Mandir, Main Kanjhawala Road, where an effigy of Shah Rukh Khan was burned. On this occasion, after burning the effigy, a memorandum was submitted to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Union Home Minister, the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, the Union Finance Minister, and the High Commissioner, Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi.
Through this memorandum, the demand was made that Shah Rukh Khan, by purchasing a Bangladeshi player for 9.20 crore at a time when incidents of looting, killing, and burning of Hindus are taking place in Bangladesh, has added insult to injury and deeply hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the country.
Addressing the gathering as the chief speaker, Shri Jai Bhagwan Goyal, International working President of the United Hindu Front and National President of the Rashtravadi Shiv Sena, stated that this is an act of betrayal against the nation.
He said that at a time when Sanatani Hindus across the country and the world are deeply concerned about the situation in Bangladesh, giving 9.20 crore - earned from the hard work and money of the people of India, who watch Shah Rukh Khan's films - to support such an act is not only a mockery of Hindu sentiments but also reflects a jihadi mindset and appears to be open support to jihadi elements.
He demanded that Shah Rukh Khan immediately cancel the purchase of the Bangladeshi player and publicly apologize to the crores of Hindus of India. Failing this, he urged the Government of India to register a case of sedition against Shah Rukh Khan, impose a ban on all his films, and freeze all his bank accounts, so that no person with a jihadi mindset dares to repeat such an act in the future.
He further said that this is the same Shah Rukh Khan who, in 2015, attempted to tarnish India's image on international platforms by stating that there was "a lot of intolerance" in India.
