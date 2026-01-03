A Comic Worth Slabbing Is Worth Locking: 7 Best Large Safes To Protect Comics

Image source: Amazon

In October 2023, a resident of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, inherited a copy of Amazing Fantasy #15. This rare 1962 comic book marks the first appearance of Spider-Man. With a CGC grade of 4.0, it could fetch around $35,000. In contrast, a near-pristine copy of the same issue sold for a staggering $3.6 million in 2021. If you're serious about investing in the collectibles market, then investing in the best large safes to protect comics is a smart move.

If I were a regular guy who found a valuable comic in my attic, the first thing I would want to do is put it in a safe.

The 7 Best Large Safes to Protect Comics

More people, including new hobbyists, are starting to take comic book collecting and collectibles investment seriously. If you own highly valuable collectibles, whether at home or in an office, it's essential to have extra security measures to protect them.

Below is a list of seven large safes designed to safeguard valuable comics. These safes range in interior size from 6.4 to 17.6 cubic feet and feature distinct security mechanisms to keep your collection secure.

Here are seven of the best large safes on Amazon you should check out now.

1. BUTISOW Heavy Duty Drop Safe (9.5 Cubic Feet)

The BUTISOW Drop Safe has over 9.5 cubic feet of interior space. It is a dual-door safe that is fireproof and waterproof. This is one of the best large safes to protect comics on the market. This safe can withstand a fire of 1,550 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes. It's made from a steel alloy. You should install this safe optimally as a floor mount safe.

Here are the product's dimensions: 20′′D x 20′′W x 30′′H.

The safe weighs 100 pounds and features 5 mm-thick walls and a 10 mm-thick floor. You can open the safe with a key, a combination, or a combination. The manufacturer states that the safe is drill-proof. This safe was made to store money, jewelry, and valuable documents for professional businesses.

You will get a free fireproof document bag with your purchase.

Buy it now on Amazon for $459.99.

2. HOLOJOY Home Safe (7 Cubic Feet)

The HOLOJOY home safe provides 7 cubic feet of secure storage. So, it makes an excellent choice for protecting valuable comics. Made from heavy-duty carbon steel, it features an electronic combination lock that requires a passcode for access.

This safe weighs 110 pounds. Here are the dimensions of the safe: 16.14′′D x 17.32′′W x 31.5′′H.

You can install this safe in the floor or wall. This safe includes two removable shelves to maximize interior space. It is fireproof and has an anti-theft and prying alarm. The interior also has soft carpeting to prevent damage to delicate items.

For additional protection, the safe also features a hidden compartment at the bottom. It's accessible only with a key. This is one of the best large safes to protect comics for its value.

Buy it now for $599.99 on Amazon.

3. AltiKeep Extra Large Home Safe (8.1 Cubic Feet)

The AltiKeep Extra Large Home Safe weighs 91 pounds and offers fireproof and water-resistant protection for valuable comics. With over 8.1 cubic feet of interior space, it provides ample room for secure storage. The safe can be accessed using either a digital passcode or a key.

Here are the safe's dimensions : 16.2′′D x 17.3′′W x 31.5′′H.

Designed for floor mounting, this safe includes an anti-theft alarm that activates if someone attempts to pry it open or enters the wrong passcode multiple times.

Buy it for $299.99 at Amazon now.

4. Global Industrial Burglary-Proof Safe (6.4 Cubic feet)

Have you ever watched one of those classic 20th-century heist films where a team of masterminds relies on a safecracker to break into a vault and steal the loot? This is that kind of old-school combination safe-accessible only by entering the correct combination or using a key. This makes it one of the best large safes to protect comics.

With 6.4 cubic feet of interior space, it offers less storage than some of the other safes on this list, but it provides superior protection for valuable comics. Constructed from durable alloy steel, it weighs over 270 pounds. So, this safe is incredibly difficult to move or tamper with.

Here are the safe's dimensions : 22′′W x 22′′D x 40′′H.

This safe is built to withstand extreme conditions. It can survive a 30-foot drop without breaking open. It is 100% fireproof and certified to endure temperatures of 1,830°F for over two hours. However, it is not waterproof, so placement should be carefully considered.

You can only open this safe with a combination code or a key.

Get it for $1,014 now at Amazon.

5. TIGERKING Heavy Duty Safe (11.5 Cubic Feet)

This 180-pound safe offers 11.5 cubic feet of interior space. It is ideal for protecting valuable comics. It includes three removable shelves, which allow for customizable storage. Constructed from durable alloy steel, it features a 75mm-thick explosion-proof door for enhanced security.

Here are the dimensions of the safe: 19.6′′D x 22.8′′W x 47.5′′H.

Designed for optimal security, this large safe should optimally be installed into a wall in a private office or room. It features a dual-unlocking mechanism that requires both a master key and an emergency key or a passcode to open. The master key is always required in either scenario.

The safe is equipped with an anti-theft alarm that emits a loud siren and violently shakes if someone attempts to pry it open or enters incorrect access credentials.

Get it now for $1,099 at Amazon.

6. FABAO Heavy Duty Digital Security Safe (17.5 Cubic Feet)

If you're a comic book investor looking to protect valuable comics, this FABAO heavy-duty digital safe could be the best option on this list. Weighing 201 pounds, it offers over 17.5 cubic feet of interior space. So, this makes it ideal for installation in a wall or private office.

Dimensions: 21.7′′D x 23.6′′W x 59.1′′H.

This safe can be opened using a fingerprint scan, digital code, key, or a combination of these methods. It also includes a battery box for alternative access. Removable shelves allow you to maximize storage space for your comic collection.

With smart capabilities powered by the Tuya app, you can manage and monitor your safe remotely from your smart device.

Constructed from low-carbon alloy steel, this safe is both fire and flood resistant. It also comes with a fireproof bag for important documents. For added security, an alarm will sound loudly if someone tampers with the hinges or enters the wrong password multiple times. The hinges are hidden and designed to be pry-proof.

This product also comes with a 30-day full refund guarantee.

Get it now for $1,299 at Amazon.

7. TIGERKING Extra-Large Safe (17.6 Cubic Feet)

Unlike the heavy-duty FABAO safe on this list, the TIGERKING safe is not waterproof or fire-resistant. However, it offers slightly more interior space at 17.6 cubic feet and is constructed from durable alloy steel. Weighing over 235 pounds, this safe is difficult to move or steal.

The door is 75mm thick and is explosion-proof.

Dimensions: 22′′D x 23.6′′W x 62.2′′H.

The safe includes three removable interior shelves. It features two dual-unlocking methods: a code and master key or a master key and emergency key. The master key is always required, meaning even if someone knows your passcode, they still need the master key to open the safe.

Additionally, the safe includes a separate key for an interior compartment and an external battery box for alternative access.

For security, the TIGERKING safe will vibrate and emit a loud alarm if tampered with or if an incorrect entry is attempted.

It comes with a 30-day full refund policy and a 12-month warranty for added peace of mind.

Get it for $1,699 at Amazon now.

Best Large Safes to Protect Comics

I only recommend purchasing one of the safes on this list if you have extremely valuable comic books or collectibles that need protection. A large safe serves as both a security measure and an insurance policy. Still, it's only useful if it's safeguarding something truly valuable.

Additionally, keep your expensive collectibles, safe, and home security measures private. The effectiveness of your security is easily compromised if too many people know what you own and where you store it.

