Unshrink Yourself By Best-Selling Author Thanh Nguyen Earns Coveted Starred Review from Kirkus Reviews
Loving Heart Publishing is pleased to announce that the new international best-selling book, Unshrink Yourself: 12 Mini-Shifts to Ditch Self-Doubt and Own Your Life has received a starred review from Kirkus Reviews. Known as one of the most significant honors in the book industry, the Kirkus Star marks a work of exceptional merit.
Calling the book, “A practical guide to building authentic confidence through incremental change,” Kirkus Reviews says that “Nguyen offers a road map for readers ready to start becoming who they want to be.”
They go on to say that “The book’s strength lies in its clear-eyed realism about what confidence actually is: “real confidence is quieter” (it’s about knowing who you are rather than shouting about how great you are).”
Kirkus concludes with a two-word verdict: "Get it."
Read the full review at
More About the Book:
If you’ve ever held back because you didn’t feel smart enough, ready enough, or worthy enough, this book is your turning point.
In Unshrink Yourself, bestselling author and leadership coach Thanh Nguyen shares twelve small-but-mighty mindset shifts that help you silence your inner critic, let go of perfectionism, and finally step into your power.
Inside, readers will learn how to:
• Break free from self-sabotaging thoughts and limiting beliefs
• Replace fear with faith and self-criticism with compassion
• Speak up, stand tall, and own your worth
• Build confidence through consistent, courageous action
• Lead your life with authenticity, balance, and joy
You don’t need to be perfect, just present, brave, and willing to grow.
About the Author
Thanh Nguyen is the bestselling author of Calm in Chaos: Mindfulness and Meditation for Busy Professionals and Unshrink Yourself: 12 Mini-Shifts to Ditch Self-Doubt and Own Your Life and the co-founder of The Encourage Team. She is a certified leadership coach, keynote speaker, and Professor in the Practice at Rice University. Originally from Vietnam, Nguyen overcame language barriers, financial hardship, and personal adversity to build a life centered on service, courage, and growth. She holds two master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering and Business Administration and is the recipient of two U.S. patents.
Through her writing, workshops, and coaching, Thanh empowers others to live confidently, lead authentically, and take inspired action toward their goals.
Connect with Thanh online:
Website:
LinkedIn:
Unshrink Yourself: 12 Mini-Shifts to Ditch Self-Doubt and Own Your Life is available for purchase on Amazon.
Book Details
Title: Unshrink Yourself: 12 Mini-Shifts to Ditch Self-Doubt and Own Your Life
Author: Thanh Nguyen
Publisher: Loving Heart Publishing
Release Date: December 9, 2025
ISBN: 9798990893047
Genre: Self-Help / Personal Growth
Formats: Paperback, eBook
