2026 Poised for a Strong Start on Sustained Growth Momentum - Vestian
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Shrinivas Rao, FRICS, CEO, Vestian, noted: “As India enters 2026, the real estate sector is positioned for measured yet sustainable growth across all major segments. Strong fundamentals, expanding premium housing, and adaptive retail and logistics ecosystems will continue to attract both domestic and international capital. This balanced growth approach supports India’s long-term ambition of emerging as the world’s third-largest economy by 2030.”
2026 Poised for a Strong Start on Sustained Growth Momentum
While 2025 brought several macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, 2026 is expected to be a year of recalibration and renewed economic momentum. This outlook is supported by India’s strong GDP growth of 8.2% in Q2 FY2026, recorded despite global uncertainties and shifting trade dynamics. With this strong growth rate, the nation remains firmly on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, with an estimated GDP of USD 7.3 Tn.
To reinforce economic development, the government implemented a robust mix of fiscal and monetary measures. Fiscal steps included the rationalization of GST rates and revisions in income tax slabs. On the monetary front, the RBI reduced the repo rate to 5.25% and maintained a neutral stance, a move that is expected to bolster economic activity in 2026. Overall, the year is poised to witness holistic sectoral growth, strengthened real estate activity, and improved investor sentiment.
GCC-Led Office Demand to Remain Strong
The office market is projected to maintain its upward trajectory in 2026. According to Vestian Research, gross absorption is expected to reach 75–80 million sq ft, driven largely by sustained expansion from Global Capability Centers (GCCs). The IT-ITeS and BFSI sectors will also remain key contributors. Flex space operators are anticipated to further consolidate their presence as occupiers prioritize agility and hybrid workplace models.
Leasing activity will be led by Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, with Mumbai and Pune expected to record an increased share. Demand for green-certified, premium grade-A office assets will strengthen as global companies advance their carbon neutrality and ESG commitments. Supported by favourable financing conditions and improved availability of labour and materials, construction activity is expected to rise.
Rentals are likely to firm up due to sustained demand and high-quality supply additions. Vacancy levels across major cities are projected to improve as market absorption strengthens and connectivity to established business districts continues to improve. Overall, the office segment is set to deliver another year of strong, fundamentals-driven performance.
Experiential Retail to Shape Sector Growth
The retail sector is expected to build on the strong momentum of 2025, supported by stable consumption patterns and continued expansion by occupiers. The shift toward experiential retail formats—particularly in fashion, F&B, and entertainment—will remain a defining driver of demand.
Supply constraints through 2025 will result in tighter vacancy levels in early 2026, placing upward pressure on rentals, particularly in high-performing high-street locations. Domestic brands will continue to expand their footprint, while international retailers will deepen their presence in Tier-1 malls to leverage strong footfall and established brand ecosystems.
The sector enters 2026 on firm ground, underpinned by resilient consumer sentiment, evolving retail formats, and sustained interest from both domestic and global occupiers.
Warehousing & Logistics Sector to Accelerate
The warehousing and logistics sector is poised for renewed growth following a temporary moderation in 2025. Government initiatives—including PM Gati Shakti, infrastructure enhancements funded through UIDF in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and GST rationalization—will provide strong structural support.
A resurgence in e-commerce, which showed early signs of recovery in late 2025, will be a key demand multiplier. As platforms optimize fulfilment models and penetrate deeper into non-metro markets, leasing activity is expected to rise. Combined with rising consumption and improved logistics efficiency, these factors position the sector for a strong performance in 2026.
Housing Sector to Maintain Growth Stability
The housing market, after witnessing five consecutive years of strong sales, experienced a rationalization phase in 2025. However, demand is expected to strengthen in 2026, supported by favourable mortgage rates, rising disposable incomes, and sustained end-user interest. Developers’ emphasis on high-value, experience-driven offerings signals confidence in long-term structural demand.
The premium housing segment will continue to anchor market activity in 2026. A steady pipeline of quality launches, coupled with rising interest from affluent buyers, will support sales growth. Developers are increasingly focusing on differentiated design, enhanced amenities, and superior execution standards to align with evolving lifestyle preferences.
Collectively, these dynamics indicate a more mature and balanced housing market, backed by stable policy conditions and improving buyer sentiment.
Investment Activity to Strengthen Further
Investment inflows, which moderated in early 2025 due to global headwinds, witnessed a clear recovery through Q2 and Q3. This trend signals renewed confidence in India’s long-term growth trajectory, and this momentum is expected to carry into 2026.
Commercial assets will remain the preferred choice for institutional investors, supported by strong office demand, expanding GCC operations, and a deepening pool of investment-grade assets. The residential segment is also likely to attract increased participation as developers refine offerings aligned to evolving buyer expectations.
India is expected to see a balanced mix of domestic and international capital inflows in 2026, reflecting the growing depth of domestic institutional investors and continued conviction among global players.
