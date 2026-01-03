403
Iconic Sesame Street characters take center stage in the marvellous talent show at Festival Plaza
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Running from 13 to 22 December, the live show invites children and parents to join in on a joyful, memorable experience
: From 13th to 22nd December get ready for laughter, learning, and a whole lot of fun as Sesame Street comes to Festival Plaza with the “Marvellous Talent Show”, a brand-new stage show that will delight fans of all ages!
Festival Plaza proudly presents this exciting show produced by EventBox, featuring everyone’s favorite furry friends — Elmo, Cookie Monster, Basma, Jad, and Grover, — in a heartwarming 25-minute live performance packed with music, dance, and surprises.
The show celebrates creativity, friendship, and the joy of discovering your own talents. As Basma and Jad prepare for their big talent show, they’re joined by their Sesame Street pals, each adding their own flair — from Grover’s hilarious antics to Cookie Monster’s irresistible rhythm and Elmo’s boundless energy.
Families can enjoy three 30-minute shows daily at 16:00, 18:00 and 20:00, followed by a Meet & Greet with the characters — the perfect chance for kids to snap photos, share hugs, and create unforgettable memories. (Sessions are on a first-come, first-served basis.)
For over five decades, Sesame Workshop, the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street and the Arabic productions, Ahlan Simsim and Iftah ya Simsim, has inspired generations through play-based learning, creativity, and kindness. Now, that same spirit of joy and imagination comes to life at Festival Plaza inviting families to sing, dance, and celebrate together
*Terms and conditions apply.
