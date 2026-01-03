403
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Discusses Yemen Crisis
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in telephone conversations on Friday with his Saudi and UAE counterparts, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, respectively, to address the latest developments in Yemen, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
Yemen has experienced an unprecedented surge in tensions after the Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces seized control of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra in early December. These two provinces represent almost half of Yemen’s land and share borders with Saudi Arabia.
Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia accused the UAE of “pushing STC forces to carry out military operations” along the kingdom’s southern frontier in Hadhramaut and Mahra. Abu Dhabi rejected the allegation.
The STC argues that consecutive Yemeni administrations have politically and economically marginalized southern regions and advocates for secession. Yemeni officials, however, deny the assertion and reaffirm their dedication to preserving the nation’s unity.
