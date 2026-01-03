403
Air China Confirms Deal to Purchase Airbus A320neo Jets
(MENAFN) China’s leading airline, Air China, announced on Tuesday evening that the carrier, along with a subsidiary, has signed an agreement with Airbus to purchase 60 A320neo airplanes in a transaction valued at approximately $9.53 billion.
The aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2032, according to a filing submitted by Air China to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, as reported by a media outlet.
This acquisition is subject to approval from the airline’s shareholders’ assembly and must also obtain authorization and validation from the relevant government authorities.
Air China emphasized that the move aligns with the company’s strategic growth plan and market requirements. The airline stated it will “contribute to optimizing the fleet structure and ensuring long-term capacity replenishment.”
The announcement coincides with other recent Airbus purchases by Chinese carriers, including Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines.
Specifically, Spring Airlines plans to acquire 30 A320neo jets for around $4.128 billion, while Juneyao Airlines aims to purchase 25 A320 aircraft for roughly $4.1 billion, according to stock exchange filings.
Moreover, China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (CALC) has finalized a firm order with Airbus for 30 A320neo Family jets to meet strong client demand, as noted on Airbus’s official website on Tuesday.
