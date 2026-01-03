403
UK Records Hottest Year in 2025
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom experienced its most sweltering and sun-filled year on record in 2025, surpassing the previous benchmark set in 2022, according to provisional data released on Friday.
The Met Office, Britain's official weather organization, described 2025 as a "double-record breaker," noting that the nation enjoyed both its warmest and sunniest year ever, exceeding the highs recorded in 2022.
According to The Met Office, the mean temperature in 2025 reached 10.09 degrees Celsius (50.16 degrees Fahrenheit), placing it among the three warmest years documented since 1884.
"This is an increasingly clear demonstration of the impacts of climate change on UK temperatures," the agency stated.
In addition, 2025 was confirmed as the sunniest year since records began in 1910, accumulating 1648.5 hours of sunshine—61.4 hours more than the previous record set in 2003.
Mark McCarthy, head of climate attribution at The Met Office, emphasized that this exceptionally warm year aligns with the anticipated effects of human-driven climate change.
"We’re increasingly seeing UK temperatures break new ground in our changing climate, as demonstrated by a new highest UK mean temperature record just three years after the last record," he said.
