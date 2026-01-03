Zelensky Awards Another 310 Servicemen, 155 Posthumously

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant decree No. 2/2026 dated January 2 was published on the President's website, Ukrinform reports.

The document states that the awards were granted for personal courage shown in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for the selfless performance of military duty.

The defenders received the Cross of Military Merit, the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi, and "For Courage", as well as the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine" and "For Saving a Life."

Zelensky awards 53 Ukrainians with state honors

As Ukrinform previously reported, by a decree dated December 26 Zelensky awarded 289 defenders, 38 of them posthumously.

Photo: Office of the President