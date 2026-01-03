Zelensky Awards Another 310 Servicemen, 155 Posthumously
The document states that the awards were granted for personal courage shown in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for the selfless performance of military duty.
The defenders received the Cross of Military Merit, the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi, and "For Courage", as well as the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine" and "For Saving a Life."Read also: Zelensky awards 53 Ukrainians with state honors
As Ukrinform previously reported, by a decree dated December 26 Zelensky awarded 289 defenders, 38 of them posthumously.
Photo: Office of the President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment