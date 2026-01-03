Woman's Body Found Under Rubble Of Destroyed Building In Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Another body has been found under the rubble of the destroyed building. According to preliminary information, it is a woman," he wrote.

As reported earlier, rescuers at the impact site recovered the body of a child. According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, the child had been under the rubble together with the mother.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Child's body found under rubble of destroyed building in Kharkiv

On January 2 at around 14:30, Russian troops struck a residential building in Kharkiv with two Iskander missiles. Thirty-one people were injured, 16 of whom were hospitalized. One woman is in a critical condition.

