Woman's Body Found Under Rubble Of Destroyed Building In Kharkiv
"Another body has been found under the rubble of the destroyed building. According to preliminary information, it is a woman," he wrote.
As reported earlier, rescuers at the impact site recovered the body of a child. According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, the child had been under the rubble together with the mother.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing.Read also: Child's body found under rubble of destroyed building in Kharkiv
On January 2 at around 14:30, Russian troops struck a residential building in Kharkiv with two Iskander missiles. Thirty-one people were injured, 16 of whom were hospitalized. One woman is in a critical condition.
Photo: Main Department of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv Region
