Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Woman's Body Found Under Rubble Of Destroyed Building In Kharkiv

Woman's Body Found Under Rubble Of Destroyed Building In Kharkiv


2026-01-03 12:04:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Another body has been found under the rubble of the destroyed building. According to preliminary information, it is a woman," he wrote.

As reported earlier, rescuers at the impact site recovered the body of a child. According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, the child had been under the rubble together with the mother.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Read also: Child's body found under rubble of destroyed building in Kharkiv

On January 2 at around 14:30, Russian troops struck a residential building in Kharkiv with two Iskander missiles. Thirty-one people were injured, 16 of whom were hospitalized. One woman is in a critical condition.

Photo: Main Department of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv Region

MENAFN03012026000193011044ID1110549878



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search