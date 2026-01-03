Magh Mela 2026 Begins: Devotees Take Holy Dip On Paush Purnima

Devotees arrived in large numbers across Uttar Pradesh on the first day of Magh Mela 2026 to take a holy dip on the occasion of Paush Purnima, marking the first 'snan' of the religious congregation here on Saturday.

In Ayodhya, pilgrims gathered in huge numbers at the banks of the Sarayu River from early morning to perform the sacred bath, chanting hymns and offering prayers.

At Prayagraj, devotees thronged the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, to participate in the auspicious ritual.

Spiritual Significance and Devotee Experience

Saints and seers described the Magh Mela as a deeply sacred occasion.

"During the Magh Mela, devotees visit to seek purification, spiritual upliftment and divine blessings. Taking a holy dip these days is believed to cleanse sins, purify the soul and bring divine grace," a sadhu said

"During the Magh Mela, devotees visit to seek purification, spiritual upliftment, and divine blessing...Taking a holy dip on these days is believed to cleanse sins, purify the soul, and bring divine grace..." Another Sadhu said, "...The Magh Mela is very sacred... Its sanctity is equivalent to that of the Mahakumbh"

A devotee said, "People have come in large numbers to take a holy dip. Proper security arrangements have been made...The arrangements here are very good..."

Devotees expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the administration. "People have come in large numbers to take a holy dip. Proper security arrangements have been made, and the facilities here are very good," a devotee said.

Administration Ensures Smooth Arrangements

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Varma said, "Everything is going on smoothly. All arrangements are in place. Devotees are taking a dip at every ghat. No one is facing any inconvenience. People can come and go from the Sangam Kshetra with ease. People have come here in good numbers and are doing 'snaan'..."

Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal said, "We talked to all the devotees who have come here, and they told us that they are happy with the arrangements and they are conveniently offering prayers and doing 'snaan'... We have made all possible arrangements, and the situation is normal here..."

About the Magh Mela

Authorities said a steady inflow of pilgrims is expected to continue in the coming days as the Magh Mela progresses.

The Magh Mela of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), which takes place at the divine Triveni Sangam, the place of confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati, is one of the largest pilgrimages in India.

The pilgrimage is named after the Hindu month of Magh, which typically falls in January-February.

The Prayag Magh Mela is a 45-day pilgrimage that begins on Paush Purnima (the full moon day of the month of Paush) and ends on Mahashivaratri, spanning the entire month of Magh.

The mela commences on the full moon day of Paush with the snan (ritual dip). Over the course of the fair, there are a total of six ritual snans, viz. on Paush Purnima, Makar Sankranti (beginning of Magh), Shattila Ekadashi (day of the waning of moon- Krishna Pakhsa- in the month of Magh), Mauni Amavasya (the no moon day of Magh when people take vow of silence), Basant Panchami (also called Magha Shukla Panchami, the fifth day of the waxing phase of moon in Magh), Achala Saptami (seventh day of waxing phase of moon in Magh, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Surya), Jaya Ekadashi (the day of fasting observed on the eleventh day of the waxing phase of moon in Magh) and Magh Purnima (the full moon day in Magh).

The annual Magh Mela transforms into the Kumbh Mela every fourth year at Prayag, and into the Maha Kumbh Mela every twelfth year, drawing millions of devout pilgrims to the grand event.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)