Shopkeeper Slapped In Tamil Nadu After Refusing Free Cigarettes, Video Sparks Anger

A disturbing video showing two youths assaulting a small shopkeeper in Tamil Nadu has triggered massive public anger on social media. The incident reportedly took place after the shopkeeper refused to give them free cigarettes and a water bottle.

The CCTV footage, which has gone viral on X, shows the youths slapping the shopkeeper, pulling him over the counter. The shopkeeper can be seen resisting while trying to protect himself.

The video has raised serious concerns about public safety, youth violence and law and order in the state.

In the viral video, two young men approach the shop and allegedly demand free cigarettes and a bottle of water. When the shopkeeper refuses, the situation quickly turns violent.

The youths are seen abusing him and one of them slaps him. Two other men can be seen trying to mediate and the youths eventually leave with a water bottle. It is unclear if they paid the shopkeeper.

Massive anger and political reactions online

The video has sparked intense reactions online, with thousands of users expressing shock and anger. Many users condemned the attackers and demanded strict punishment.

Several posts criticised the state government and police, accusing them of failing to control rising street violence. Some users linked the incident to drug abuse among youth, while others blamed cinema culture and political patronage.

Hashtags tagging Tamil Nadu Police, local police handles and political leaders were widely shared, with users demanding immediate arrests and strong action.

Divided reactions and harsh language

While many users stood firmly with the shopkeeper, some posts turned abusive and politically charged. Strong language was used by users from different ideological sides, blaming ruling parties, opposition parties and even other states.

A few users also argued that such crimes happen across India and should not be used to target one state or community. They stressed that the real issue is weak policing and lack of fear of law.

Despite differing opinions, there was broad agreement that attacking a shopkeeper over free items is unacceptable and criminal.

Questions over law and order and youth behaviour

The incident has again brought focus on youth aggression, substance abuse and street-level crime. Several users questioned how young people could behave so violently in public without fear.

Others pointed out that small shopkeepers are easy targets because they are unprotected and dependent on daily income. Calls were made for visible policing, faster action and stricter punishment to prevent such incidents from becoming normal.