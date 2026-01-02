403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Stocks Start Higher Amid Stable Currency
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary stock index commenced trading on Friday at 11,296.52 points, marking an increase of 0.31% or 35 points compared with the prior closing level.
On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 climbed 0.37%, finishing the day at 11,261.52 points, with a daily turnover of 112.6 billion Turkish liras ($2.62 billion).
Stock exchanges remained closed on Thursday in observance of New Year's Day.
By 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) rate was 43.0285, the euro/Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) rate reached 50.4550, and the British pound/Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) rate stood at 57.9890.
Meanwhile, the price of one ounce of gold was $4,376.30, and Brent crude oil traded at approximately $61.15 per barrel.
On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 climbed 0.37%, finishing the day at 11,261.52 points, with a daily turnover of 112.6 billion Turkish liras ($2.62 billion).
Stock exchanges remained closed on Thursday in observance of New Year's Day.
By 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) rate was 43.0285, the euro/Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) rate reached 50.4550, and the British pound/Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) rate stood at 57.9890.
Meanwhile, the price of one ounce of gold was $4,376.30, and Brent crude oil traded at approximately $61.15 per barrel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment