403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mamdani Nullifies Prior City Orders Linked to Israel Policy
(MENAFN) On his inaugural day leading New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani authorized an executive action that overturned a collection of mandates enacted by former Mayor Eric Adams, among them policies that had been framed as backing Israel.
The directive, released by Mamdani on Thursday, canceled every executive order signed on or after September 26, 2024, that remained active through December 31, 2025. Orders issued before that period will continue to apply unless they are later modified or formally withdrawn.
This decision effectively wiped out several initiatives approved by Adams, including a recent order that prohibited municipal departments from participating in boycotts of, or divestment from, Israel.
Another nullified measure, adopted in June, supported an expansive interpretation of antisemitism that labeled certain critiques of Israel as antisemitic. Mamdani did not, however, dismantle the city’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, which was set up under the previous administration and will remain operational.
The executive action further clarified that emergency orders currently in effect are not impacted by these changes.
As reported by a media outlet, Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, argued that the canceled directives seemed to be last-minute efforts to restrict perspectives the former mayor opposed, adding that it was "no surprise" the incoming administration chose to reverse them.
The directive, released by Mamdani on Thursday, canceled every executive order signed on or after September 26, 2024, that remained active through December 31, 2025. Orders issued before that period will continue to apply unless they are later modified or formally withdrawn.
This decision effectively wiped out several initiatives approved by Adams, including a recent order that prohibited municipal departments from participating in boycotts of, or divestment from, Israel.
Another nullified measure, adopted in June, supported an expansive interpretation of antisemitism that labeled certain critiques of Israel as antisemitic. Mamdani did not, however, dismantle the city’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, which was set up under the previous administration and will remain operational.
The executive action further clarified that emergency orders currently in effect are not impacted by these changes.
As reported by a media outlet, Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, argued that the canceled directives seemed to be last-minute efforts to restrict perspectives the former mayor opposed, adding that it was "no surprise" the incoming administration chose to reverse them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment