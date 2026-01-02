403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Hits Historic High in Fish Output
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s seafood yield climbed to an unprecedented 1.02 million metric tons in 2025, marking the highest volume recorded since the founding of the Republic, according to Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli.
In remarks delivered to Anadolu while meeting with fishers on Wednesday—the last day of 2025—in Istanbul’s Sariyer area, Yumakli explained that the quota-based framework implemented within production planning had demonstrated strong efficiency.
“Fish production in Türkiye reached 1.02 million tons in 2025, breaking an all-time record in the history of the Republic," he said. "This is truly a very large, massive figure.”
Emphasizing the industry’s role in the broader economy, the minister noted that overseas sales of fisheries products had approached $2 billion, describing this outcome as an important achievement for a nation bordered by seas on three sides.
“Climate change has affected all sectors, including fisheries, through rising sea temperatures and changes in fish migration routes," he said. "At times, this made the year challenging, at times easier. But overall, we completed 2025 without major incidents.”
Based on initial figures released by the ministry, roughly 400,000 tons of overall output originated from capture fishing activities, while approximately 600,000 tons were produced via aquaculture operations. The finalized statistics are scheduled for release by the Turkish Statistical Institute in June.
In remarks delivered to Anadolu while meeting with fishers on Wednesday—the last day of 2025—in Istanbul’s Sariyer area, Yumakli explained that the quota-based framework implemented within production planning had demonstrated strong efficiency.
“Fish production in Türkiye reached 1.02 million tons in 2025, breaking an all-time record in the history of the Republic," he said. "This is truly a very large, massive figure.”
Emphasizing the industry’s role in the broader economy, the minister noted that overseas sales of fisheries products had approached $2 billion, describing this outcome as an important achievement for a nation bordered by seas on three sides.
“Climate change has affected all sectors, including fisheries, through rising sea temperatures and changes in fish migration routes," he said. "At times, this made the year challenging, at times easier. But overall, we completed 2025 without major incidents.”
Based on initial figures released by the ministry, roughly 400,000 tons of overall output originated from capture fishing activities, while approximately 600,000 tons were produced via aquaculture operations. The finalized statistics are scheduled for release by the Turkish Statistical Institute in June.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment