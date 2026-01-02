Excitement At Marmi 2025 Set To Contnue Today With More Heated Competitions Among Strong Falcons

The qualifying rounds of Al Talaa Championship kicked off on Friday 2026, as part of the activities of the 17th edition of the Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2026).

The festival is held under the patronage of HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al Thani, and supported by the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund“Daam,” at Sabkhat Marmi in Sealine area, and will continue until January 24.

Early in the morning, under ideal weather conditions with clear visibility, falconers competing in Al Tala' Championship (where a falcon chases and hunt a houbara Bustard bird) entered the qualifying rounds in groups one through five, resulting in the qualification of four falconers to the next stages.

The four qualifiers are: Nawaf Nasser al-Shafi, Barzan Team (two falcons), and Al-Majd Team.

Group Four was particularly thrilling, as each falcon that took off was eliminated for failing to spot the houbara bustard, until it was Barzan Team's turn. With only seconds remaining, their falcon took off fractions of a second before time expired and successfully caught the houbara, producing one of the biggest and most exciting surprises of the qualifiers.

Barzan's falcon did not take off until 4 minutes, 59 seconds, and 55 hundredths of a second. According to championship rules, if the first falcon takes off but fails to catch the prey, the timer is reset to five minutes. From the third falcon onward, if it fails to catch, the timer resumes from the moment of take-off.

Ali bin Ayash al-Mansouri, Chairman of Al Talaa Committee, said that Al Talaa Championship is one of the most important competitions in preserving Qatari and global falconry heritage. He explained that the rules are the same as those applied in the previous edition of the festival. The distance between the starting point and the houbara release point is approximately two kilometers, depending on whether the houbara moves east or west.

He added that a new amendment has been introduced this year: any falcon that heads toward the side path of the houbara instead of directly toward the houbara will be eliminated from the competition.

He further explained that, under the rules, contestants are given five minutes from the moment they are simultaneously informed to uncover their falcons (remove the hood) via radio communication, with each judge accompanying a contestant in a vehicle.

If a falcon takes off and catches the prey, the group race ends. If it takes off but fails to catch, that falconer is eliminated, and the race restarts for the remaining contestants with the timer reset to five minutes. The first and second attempts each last five minutes, while in the third attempt the race resumes with the timer continuing from where it stopped in the second attempt.

Further, Al-Mansouri expected strong falcons that have proven themselves in previous championships to qualify, predicting fierce competition in this year's Marmi edition.

Accordingly, the qualified falconers expressed their happiness at advancing to the next rounds. They noted that some well-trained falcons may not perform well during competition, while others that show weak responsiveness in training may excel on race day and prove their worth.

On Saturday, Al- Talaa Championship qualifiers for Groups Six through Ten will be held in the morning, while in the evening the Promising Falconer Championship and the qualifiers of the Saluki Race Championship will take place. The Haddad Challenge Championship for Group Three will resume on Sunday.