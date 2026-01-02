Qatar Opens 2026 With Mix Of Culture, Sports, Global Events

Qatar is opening 2026 with a packed January calendar that blends desert culture, global entertainment, elite sport and major international exhibitions, and supported by concerts, festivals and high-profile events across Doha.

Set on the edge of the desert and the sea, Sealine Season has become a favourite family destination, transforming the popular coastal area into a hub of curated experiences that fuse Qatari heritage with modern comfort.

Organisers say visitors can expect a carefully designed mix of cultural programming, music, outdoor adventure and family-friendly activities, with upgraded amenities to make desert leisure more accessible.

A major crowd-puller within Sealine Season is Monster Jam Doha, which arrives at the Mawater Sealine Circuit Sports Club on January 9-10. The globally recognised motorsport spectacle brings its trademark blend of adrenaline and theatricality, as massive monster trucks go head-to-head in racing, skills challenges and freestyle competitions. Fans can expect roaring engines, dramatic jumps, and gravity-defying stunts, with the event deliberately designed to appeal to fans of all ages.

Doha's cultural scene strikes a very different note with Ludovico Einaudi live at Katara Amphitheatre on January 9. Presented by Visit Qatar, the concert brings the world-renowned Italian composer and pianist to one of the country's most atmospheric outdoor venues. Known for emotionally charged compositions featured in films such as Nomadland and The Intouchables, Einaudi's performance promises an immersive, reflective counterpoint to the high-energy events unfolding elsewhere in the city.

Mid-month, Doha also becomes a hub for innovation and specialised expertise with the Qatar Plastica Conference 2026, running from January 14 to 17. Bringing together some of the world's most prominent aesthetic surgeons, the four-day conference will feature live surgery sessions, expert-led lectures, interactive discussions and hands-on workshops.

The conference will place strong emphasis on scientific advances and the growing role of artificial intelligence in aesthetic medicine. The programme culminates in a gala dinner on January 16, blending professional exchange with a celebration of creativity and excellence.

Food takes centre stage from January 14 to 24 as the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) takes place at the 974 Stadium precinct. Dubbed the country's most expansive food event to date, QIFF 2026 offers a wide-ranging culinary journey, from Arabian and Asian to Mediterranean and global cuisines, as well as street food and fine-dining concepts.

New additions, such as QIFF Ring challenges and expanded QIFF Juniors activities, aim to deepen family engagement. At the same time, nightly paramotor fireworks, drone shows, live performances, and outdoor movie screenings add to the festival atmosphere.

On the strategic and geopolitical front, Qatar will host the ninth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex) from January 19 to 22 at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

Held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and organised by the Qatar Armed Forces, Dimdex 2026 will run under the theme“A Global Hub for Defence Innovations: Invest in Possibilities to Shape a Secure Tomorrow”.

The event is expected to draw senior military officials, policymakers and industry leaders for four days of exhibitions, high-level dialogue and networking focused on maritime defence and global security challenges.

Visit Qatar announced the Middle East debut of FuelFest, set for January 23 at Katara South Parking. Delivered in partnership with FuelFest and Melt Live Middle East, the one-day automotive and entertainment festival blends high-performance car culture with live music and celebrity appearances.

Hosted by Cody Walker, the event will feature Fast & Furious cast members Tyrese Gibson and Jason Statham, a performance by DJ Infamous, and a headline double concert by Ludacris and Busta Rhymes. This line-up signals Qatar's growing pull as a destination for globally recognised pop culture events.

Beyond the major headliners, January's calendar is sustained by a wide range of ongoing seasonal, heritage and sporting activities. Family-friendly attractions include the Medina Centrale Carnival at The Pearl, the Lantern Festival illuminating Al Bidda Park, Brouq 2026's desert-themed camping and dining experiences, and Hosh Msheireb's month-long celebration of Qatari coffee culture. Heritage remains in focus at Marmi 2026, the Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival, running at Sabkhat Marmi until January 24.

Sport also plays a central role, with elite competitions spanning disciplines. Highlights include the HH The Father Amir Prix equestrian event at Al Shaqab, world-class table tennis at the WTT Champions and WTT Star Contender Doha tournaments, the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo on January 16, the Samla International Race near Sealine on January 24, the Doha Fencing Grand Prix, and the Match for Hope charity football exhibition closing the month on January 30.