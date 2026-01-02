Olympic Icon Greg Louganis Opens Up About New Life In Panama-After Selling His Medals To Fund A Move Away From The U.S.

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Olympic star Greg Louganis returned to the United States for a quick holiday visit, however, is looking forward to traveling back to Panama, after relocating there full time. The diver, 65, who sold by auction three of his medals and moved to Panama in August, jetted off to Hawaii to spend some quality time with his father, sisters, and brother for the holidays before returning to his home in Panama. Louganis noted that his decision to ditch the United States came after“many friends” of his lost their homes during the California wildfires.

Olympic star Greg Louganis has offered a glimpse inside his life after quitting the U.S.-months after he sold off several of his medals in order to raise the funds he needed to relocate full time to Panama. The legendary diver, age 65 recently returned to his home country in order to celebrate the holiday season with his loved ones, a move he opened up about in a candid Instagram video. Addressing his fans and followers, Louganis was full of joy about being able to spend time with his father, sisters, and brother in Hawaii-but admitted he was excited to return to his new home, where he said he hopes to remain for a long period of time. “My biological father lives here.

It's been a great visit,” he said in a video shared on Dec. 29, adding that one of his favorite experiences away from his family was meeting some“really wonderful people” who were part of an LGBTQ hiking group. “I got together with the group and we did this little hike. It was just a little hike. It was over before I felt it started. But it was nice. It was more of a social thing. “It's been a good visit here. Also kind of reaffirming that it was a good time to make those changes. So many of my friends are dispersing to different parts of the world, which is really cool,” he said. But while he had a wonderful visit, the diver confessed that he was ready to go back to Panama. “I think I'm going to be in Panama for a while. That will be nice,” he added.

He noted that although his move to Panama isn't permanent-explaining that he does not currently have plans to apply for citizenship-he does hope he will be there for quite some time. “I'm not getting a hold of attorneys and changing my citizenship or anything like that, but that's a possibility,” he shared. The diver shocked fans in August when he revealed he would be ditching his longtime home in the U.S., while also candidly opening up about his financial woes. In a previous Facebook post about selling his medals and his home, he explained that his career had not panned out the way he had hoped, pointing the finger at his lack of“proper management” for his money struggles. “I needed the money.

If I had proper management, I might not have been in that position, but what is done is done; live and learn,” he wrote. The sporting sensation joined a lengthening line of celebrities who have quit the U.S. in the past few years, with the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Richard Gere, Rosie O'Donnell, and Eva Longoria all relocating to pastures new since mid-2024. George Clooney, 64, and his wife, Amal Clooney, 47, have been granted citizenship by the French government, along with their 8-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. While all of their reasons for moving vary, Louganis noted that his own decision to ditch the United States came after“many friends” of his lost their homes during the California wildfires. “I know I am choosing to do this, but their resilience is an inspiration for me to start anew, with an open heart and an open door.

Opening up to Possibilities

I realized I often close myself off, shut myself down, and play small for the comfort of others,” he said. “I don't think I have realized or given myself credit for what I might be able to accomplish.” The diver also touched on his career as an athlete, while comparing himself to his former coach, Ron O'Brien. “I was honored, proud, and blessed to have been that for him. It was all achieved with love at the core. Now I get to discover who Greg Louganis is without the distraction and noise from outside. At least this is my goal, and hey, I may not find that.

“I think I may find it at times, in moments, my goal is to live it! Discover, allow, and nurture that human spirit through the experiences of life. To be joyful in the moments, embrace the grief, the anger, and the laughter, and embrace it all, feel it all in this experience we call our lives,” he added.