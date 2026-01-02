The Panama Canal Commemorates 26 Years Under Panamanian Administration

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) commemorates 26 years of Panamanian administration, marking a new anniversary since its transfer at noon on December 31, 1999. This historic milestone was a catalyst for national sovereignty and pride and has allowed Panama to demonstrate its capacity to efficiently manage one of the most strategic routes in global trade.

Twenty-six years after its transfer, the Panama Canal stands as a cornerstone of national development, with tangible results that have directly impacted the country's economy and the Panamanians' well-being as well as the global maritime industry and worldwide trade.

Among the most significant milestones of more than two decades of management are:



Canal Expansion: The inauguration of the expanded canal in 2016 transformed the global maritime industry, enabling the transit of larger vessels and strengthening the route's competitiveness.

Contributions to the country: Over 26 years of Panamanian administration, the Canal Authority has transferred B/. 31.231 billion balboas to the National Treasury, reaching historic levels that strengthen the economy and translate into investments for the country's social development.

Strategic investments: In 2025, the ACP presented its roadmap for the next decade, aimed at reinforcing its strategic role in global trade, promoting projects such as the Energy Corridor, port improvements, and systems that ensure water resources for both the population and operations.

Innovation and sustainability: On this anniversary, the ACP reaffirms its commitment to a sustainable future through programs to optimize water use, reduce emissions, and strengthen resilience to climate change. Commitment to communities in the Watershed: As part of its comprehensive management, the Authority develops multiple programs in the Panama Canal Watershed, focused on protecting water resources and improving the well-being of the communities that live there.

Twenty-six years after its transfer, the Panama Canal Authority reaffirms its commitment to the country, projecting itself into the future as a strategic platform in the service of Panama and global trade.

Panama Canal Administration Delivers Direct Contributions to the National Treasury

In a ceremony held in the province of Colón, the Panama Canal Administration (ACP) delivered $ 2.965 billion to the National Treasury. This collective amount represents surpluses gained from operations, transit tonnage fees, and payments for public services provided by the state.

The event took place at the facilities of the Fleet and Equipment Administration and Maintenance Division (Atlantic sector), where the President of the Republic José Raúl Mulino was presented with the contributions to the state by ten canal employees who represented the Canal workforce.

This contribution reflects the dedication of thousands of workers who, through their daily efforts, ensure the efficient and safe operations of the canal.

As part of the main ceremony, a tour of the dry dock facilities (where the canal's industrial equipment is maintained) was included. In addition to the President of the Republic attendees included: The Minister for Canal Affairs José Ramón Icaza; the Minister of Economy Felipe Chapman; the Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales; and the Deputy Administrator of the Canal Ilya Espino de Marotta, among other special guests.

Following the approval of the ACP's financial statements for the fiscal year from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, the board of directors declared $ 2.372 billion as the economic surplus from canal operations, in addition to $ 591 million corresponding to transit tonnage fees.

Among these direct contributions, $ 2 million accounted for public services provided by the state.

These contributions reflect the interoceanic waterway's outstanding performance during FY2025, marked by a return to normal lake levels, which allowed for a draft of 50 feet to be maintained even during the dry season. As a result, the average number of daily transits reached 33 compared to 27, recorded during the previous year which was impacted by the El Niño phenomenon.

President José Raúl Mulino congratulated the Panama Canal workforce for their performance throughout a year marked by significant challenges. Demonstrating, once again, Panamanians' ability to face and overcome complex challenges including those that arise from climate change.

With this transfer of funds, the Panama Canal Administration reaffirmed that the contribution to the country was the result of the work and commitment of its employees to contribute to Panama's comprehensive development.