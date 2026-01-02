Thousands Of Panamanians Flock To Pacific Beaches On The First Day Of 2026 -
According to reports from the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), as of 12:00 noon on Thursday, approximately 320 people were counted at Boquilla beach, Nueva Gorgona. La Ensenada beach, located in the district of San Carlos, had more than 56 bathers; and another 1,050 at La Ermita beach. For this summer 2026, about seven beaches in West Panama have been included to be covered by Sinaproc lifeguards. However, a source within this institution confirmed that they do not have the necessary equipment and personnel to cover all of these beaches. On January 1st, lifeguards were only on duty at Boquilla beach in Nueva Gorgona.
