Thousands Of Panamanians Flock To Pacific Beaches On The First Day Of 2026

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Pacific beaches in the province of West Panama were filled with bathers seeking to enjoy the sea and sun on the first day of the new year 2026, as is already a custom in Panama. However, many people traveling on Coaster and 'Red Devil' type buses had their trip thwarted as the ban on the entry of this type of vehicle to the beaches of the districts of Chame and San Carlos was in effect. The National Directorate of Traffic Operations of the National Police maintained checkpoints in the 'La Espiga' area in La Chorrera and in the district of Capira. According to data from the DNOTPN, approximately 60 buses that were headed to Pacific beaches were turned back.

According to reports from the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), as of 12:00 noon on Thursday, approximately 320 people were counted at Boquilla beach, Nueva Gorgona. La Ensenada beach, located in the district of San Carlos, had more than 56 bathers; and another 1,050 at La Ermita beach. For this summer 2026, about seven beaches in West Panama have been included to be covered by Sinaproc lifeguards. However, a source within this institution confirmed that they do not have the necessary equipment and personnel to cover all of these beaches. On January 1st, lifeguards were only on duty at Boquilla beach in Nueva Gorgona.