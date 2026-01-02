Networknewsbreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Eyes Increased Adoption Of Solutions Across Core Markets

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity sectors, recently announced its strongest financial performance to date.“The company recorded substantial gains across multiple metrics, reflecting increased adoption of its electronic monitoring ('EM') platform in the United States and abroad,” reads an article discussing this.“President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi described the results as evidence of the company's operational scalability and increasing market traction. 'Net income reached a record of $6.0 million, approximately 140% higher year over year,' Trabelsi said, noting the scalability of the company's expansion model... Trabelsi added that SuperCom has continued to expand its footprint with new EM contracts in the United States and in Germany, extending its reach into Europe's largest economy. Many of these engagements, including recent wins in Alabama, Utah, and Virginia, involved replacing long-standing incumbent providers, an indication of market willingness to adopt newer, more flexible monitoring technology.”

About SuperCom Ltd.

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, visit the company's website at .

