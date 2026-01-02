Al-Attiyah Targets Sixth Dakar Glory With Bew Co-Pilot Lurquin

Qatari rally star Nasser al-Attiyah, a five-time Dakar Rally winner with three different manufacturers, has not claimed victory since 2023 but remains determined to fight for the top of the standings as the two-week grueling event kicks off in Saudi Arabia today.

Partnered with new co-pilot Fabian Lurquin in one of the four Dacia Sandriders, al-Attiyah is unfazed by the strength of the competition. The annual endurance challenge, now in its seventh consecutive year in Saudi Arabia, spans 13 grueling stages and roughly 8,000km.

The rally opens with a short prologue around Yanbu on the Red Sea coast, followed by a 305km special stage tomorrow. Competitors will face a mix of terrain, including towering sand dunes, canyons, and vast desert expanses, with stage six marking the longest stretch at 920km.

On the eve of the event, al-Attiyah expressed confidence and excitement for the challenge ahead.“We've spent one week in the bivouac, testing our car, seeing old friends. I have a good feeling and I'm ready. It is also my dream to win with Fabien because we are prepared and we'll do our best to win this race. The competition is high and we are happy to have this challenge,” he said yesterday.

“Our sport is becoming very strong with a lot of constructors, which is also a big point. We are ready and we've been driving together for a long time now since Morocco: we did the Qatar Rally in an SSV and won the race. It's going really very well and we're trying to do our best. I feel more experienced and I feel calmer. I'm still good on this kind of sandy and rocky terrain. This year, if you look at the two marathon stages, it's not easy. The second marathon is a long stage with plenty of hours in the car. On some sides, some people think it's just four hundred kilometres on a marathon day but if you go deep it's a change in mindset, you need to see how the organisers read it, it's different from before,” al-Attiyah added.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's first winner Yazheed al-Rajhi will try to defend his Dakar Rally, with Toyota's 2025 runner-up Henk Lategan predicting the closest battle yet.

Toyota have won three of the last four Dakars in the top T1+ car category, last year with al-Rajhi in the customer Overdrive team, but face a tough challenge from Ford and Dacia's array of champions in what is also the first round of the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) season.

Al-Attiyah is with nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb, Brazil's W2RC champion Lucas Moraes and Spaniard Cristina Gutierrez in the Dacia Sandriders team.

Loeb, whose world rally ⁠title record was equalled by fellow Frenchman Sebastien Ogier last season, is chasing his first Dakar win at the 10th attempt and this time has Al-Attiyah's former co-driver Edouard Boulanger alongside.

Spain's four-times winner Carlos Sainz, 63, and compatriot Nani Roma, a winner on two wheels and four, are driving Ford Raptors along with former German Touring Cars (DTM) champion Mattias Ekstroem.

French veteran Stephane Peterhansel, the 60-year-old winner of a record 14 Dakars on two wheels and four, returns with debutants Defender in the Stock production category.

"I think there's some very, very strong teams and everybody's starting to get their cars settled now. A lot of the teams are getting to the end of the development cycle of some of the cars," Lategan said.

"The rules are written quite well, so I think this is probably the closest field of cars you'll ever ⁠see in the Dakar. Also, one of the biggest fields you'll ever see, so definitely there's massive competition. There's a lot of guys that can win and can fight for the podium. So, I'm expecting a really good battle."

The Dakar always claims some big names early on and al-Rajhi may want to show patience at the start after breaking two vertebrae last April in an incident that kept him out of competition until September.

"Our target is to win again, that's most important. We'll see how it is but sure the speed is there," he said.

In the motorcycle category, Red Bull KTM rider Daniel Sanders will seek to become the first Australian to win back-to-back titles.

In a field of more than 100 bikes, Spaniard Tosha Schareina -- last year's runner-up -- could still be Sanders' biggest rival while two-times winner Ricky Brabec of the United States is also back on a Honda.

The Dakar began in 1978 as a race from Paris across the Sahara ⁠to the Senegalese capital but switched to South America in 2009 for security reasons. It moved to Saudi Arabia in 2020.