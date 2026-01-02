Ministry To Leverage 2025 Gaint To Further Enhance Quality Of Life

The Ministry of Municipality is set to build on its achievements in 2025 to enhance suitability, improve the quality of life, and drive digital transformation, boosting the efficiency of its services and work performance.

In 2025, the ministry exerted great efforts to enhance local agriculture, improve the country's food security, and achieve self-sufficiency in various agricultural products by offering necessary support to local farm owners, especially productive farms.

Last year, the ministry distributed 1,864 greenhouses equipped with sophisticated irrigation systems to benefit 715 local farms. In addition, the ministry maintained 155 local gardens and parks with two newly opened parks, making a total of 18mn sqm green spaces in the country.

Similarly, the ministry implemented the first phase of the application of smart city solutions: smart waste management in Al Wakra City.

The ministry was able to reduce CO2 emissions by 578 tonnes monthly, reduce the number of daily garbage collection containers by 42%, reduce the number of air compressors used by 50%, and save around 18,000 litres of fuel a month. All of this contributed considerably to maintaining the well-being of the various components of the local environment.

Further, the ministry provided the public with 287 advanced e-services, offering 250 e-services through its website, and the public benefited from 168 services on Oun App.

Simultaneously, the ministry issued 15,162 building permits and digitalised 30mn documents.

Qatar was the first country in the world in 2025, when all its cities received membership in the Unesco Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC).

In addition, the ministry launched the world's first AI-powered building permit system in October 2025, reducing approval times from 30 days to 120 minutes only.

The unified E-Inspection System, launched by the Ministry of the Municipality and the Ministry of Public Health, streamlines municipal and food safety inspections into a fully electronic workflow, eliminating paper-based processes for greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

In agriculture and farming, 75,000 tonnes of fresh vegetables were produced by 950 local productive farms, while the space covered by greenhouses amounted to 8,420 sqm during this period. Besides, considerable expansion was made in organic farming, 813.2 dunam (1 dunam = 1,000 sqm) in 2025 while this space was only limited to 265.2 dunam previously, which is an increase of 207%.

The ministry has also established effective partnerships with the private sector in fish farming and production projects. These have had a positive outcome. The production of fish farms amounted to 508 tonnes, 1.2mn baby hamour fishes were produced, 1.4mn baby black seabream fishes were also produced, in addition to fish hatchings producing 7mn. These projects were also able to produce 1mn shrimp larvae, 19.9 tonnes of different types of fish, and 8.8 tonnes of shrimps.

Overall, in 2025, Qatar achieved 99% self-sufficiency of dairy production, 99% fresh poultry, 19% red meat, and 27% of the local needs of table eggs. Meanwhile, around 84% of the livestock of the country were duly vaccinated.