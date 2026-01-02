Sonu Nigam Says Being A Part Of Border 2'S 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Felt Like A Beautiful 'Homecoming'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) As the makers of the much-anticipated war sequel "Border 2" released the“Ghar Kab Aaoge" track from the film on Friday, singer Sonu Nigam, who has also crooned the original track "Sandese Aate Hai", shared that being a part of the patriotic number felt like homecoming to him.

Posting the track on his Instagram, Nigam pointed out that this is not just a song for him, but an emotion.

Dedicating "Ghar Kab Aaoge" to the brave soldiers and their families, the singer wrote, "Some songs aren't just melodies; they are emotions that belong to the soul of our nation. 🇮🇳 Being a part of this song for Border 2 felt like a beautiful homecoming. It is rare for an artist to relive such magic, and I feel truly blessed that this journey continues. This one is for our brave soldiers and the families waiting for them (sic)."

Enjoying a stellar lineup of talented singers such as Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh, the makers launched the song in a grand event on Friday.

Originally scored by Anu Malik, the song has been reimagined by Mithoon, with new lyrics contributed by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

The original track "Sandese Aate Hai" from the 1999 war drama“Border” was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod. The lyrics of the track were provided by Javed Akhtar, and it was picturized on Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff.

Made under the direction of Anurag Singh,“Border 2” boasts an ensemble cast with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in key roles, along with others.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films, and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta,“Border 2” will be released in theatres on January 23.