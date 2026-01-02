Amitabh Bachchan Questions Truth, History In Age Of Information Overload

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has yet again shared a thought-provoking reflection, delving into the shifting meanings of history, truth and storytelling in an era dominated by information cycles.

Taking to his blog, the cinema icon wrote:“.. the information cycle attracts.. attracts all that there ever is or is not..(sic).”

He noted that history may no longer remain just“history,” but instead fragment into personal narratives such as“his story,”“my story,” or someone else's version altogether.

“And History - if ever it can have the same meaning after a few years - shall ever be referred to as HIS TORY.. or MY STORY.. or the OTHERS STORY.. or SOMEONE ELSE's STORY..(sic).”

The icon reflected on the absence of definiteness in the times ahead, suggesting that what remains on record will largely be what is written, interpreted and preserved.

“There shall never ever be definiteness in the times to come - for what I write or anyone writes is what shall be on record.. nothing else.. a piece of artificial writing having the questions of its write..!!! what shall remain are images.. and that too in question, for it shall never be in the realm of reality.. per kind favour AI..(sic).”

The thespian on Friday, took to X, where he gave a countdown to 2027 as he shared a note as he said that 2 days have already passed in 2026, and only 363 days.

He wrote,“T 5613 - 2 days have passed; 363 are left”.

Earlier, actress Mithila Palkar, who recently visited the sets of popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, threw in popular Marathi phrases, asking Big B to decode them one by one, leaving the audience entertained. Mithila asked the megastar the meaning of“Shaana”.

Big B smiled and said,“Someone who thinks they are very smart”. Mithila laughed and replied,“Correct”. Sharib Hashmi, who accompanied Mithila on the show, further quizzed him on“Dedh Shaana”, and the actor responded,“A person who tries to act extra smart”.