Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Partly Cloudy Skies In The City, Patchy Light Rain Likely Nearby

For Bengaluru, a partly cloudy sky is forecast over the next 24 to 48 hours, with fog or mist likely during early morning hours in some areas. Patchy light rain is possible nearby, while maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C and 19°C respectively.

Humidity levels are likely to remain around 64 per cent, with winds blowing at 20.9 km/h.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to remain in the range of 65–100, categorised as Poor.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over all districts of Coastal Karnataka, as well as North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, over the next two days.

Coastal districts such as Karwar, Honnavar, Mangaluru and Shakthinagar recorded comparatively warmer minimum temperatures in the range of 19.0°C to 22.0°C.

No significant rainfall activity is expected across most regions during this period.

Minimum temperatures were below normal over Hassan in South Interior Karnataka.

Above-normal temperatures were recorded at Belagavi Airport, Koppal and Kalaburgi in North Interior Karnataka, and at Chitradurga, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru HAL Airport and Bengaluru KIAL Airport in South Interior Karnataka.

Mandya AWS reported appreciably above-normal minimum temperatures, while remaining districts across the State experienced normal winter temperatures.

Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 14.0°C among the plains of Karnataka.

Based on real-time data, minimum temperatures ranged between 11.3°C and 16.0°C over parts of North Interior Karnataka, including Dharwad, Belagavi Airport, Vijayapura and Bidar, and South Interior Karnataka, covering Hassan, Davangere, Chintamani and Mysuru.

Meanwhile, temperatures between 16.6°C and 20.1°C were observed over Haveri, Gadag, Raichur, Koppal, Kalaburgi, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru HAL, Bengaluru KIAL, Chitradurga and Mandya.