Churches Can Turn January“Super Bowl Season” Into A Family-Friendly Outreach Moment

"January is when families are looking for connection and routine again," said a Texas Sumo spokesperson."When churches pair that moment with fun, welcoming Super Bowl-season activities, it becomes a natural invitation to community."

Dallas, TX - With NFL playoffs and conference championship weekend landing in mid-to-late January-and the Super Bowl following two weeks later-churches have a built-in runway to host inviting, family-friendly events that help members bring friends long before kickoff.

The opportunity is enormous: Super Bowl LIX drew an estimated 127.7 million viewers, which Nielsen reported as the largest audience for a Super Bowl and for a single-network telecast in TV history.

Texas Sumo Game Rental (TexasSumo), based in Dallas, helps churches across North Texas to use January as“Super Bowl season”-a time to host playful, low-pressure gatherings where families can connect, kids can burn energy, and guests feel comfortable accepting an invitation.

Mega-church“Super Bowl” weekends show what's possible

Some large churches have built Super Bowl-themed weekends specifically to counter what they describe as historically lower-attendance Sundays and to make church more approachable for guests. Crossroads Church (a multi-site megachurch) says its annual“Super Bowl of Preaching” became its highest-attended weekend of the year, drawing about 30,000 people to physical sites plus tens of thousands more via streaming.

National reporting has also documented churches using Super Bowl gatherings as an outreach tool-creating watch parties with food and games and treating the day as a“low-key atmosphere” to reach potential new members.

January ideas churches can run (with family-friendly game rentals)

Texas Sumo recommends churches build a simple January plan that culminates in a Super Bowl watch party:

- Playoff“Tailgate Night” (January): Invite the community for a casual, come-as-you-are hangout with football challenges, snacks, and kid-friendly activities.

- “Bring-a-Family” Sunday + Outside Fun: Add outdoor, interactive games before/after services to make it easy for first-time guests to say yes.

- Super Bowl Party With a Purpose: Combine the big game with intentional welcome teams, kids areas, and simple next steps for families who want to connect.

On its church event guide, Texas Sumo Game Rental notes many churches use the Super Bowl as a dynamic opportunity to reach beyond regular attendees by opening doors to the local community.

For churches that want football-themed attractions, Texas Sumo Game Rental offers a dedicated lineup of football rentals-such as the Football Blitz interactive inflatable challenge and classic favorites like Field Goal Challenge and Quarterback Toss-to create a“festival feel” that works for all ages.

About Texas Sumo Game Rental

Texas Sumo Game Rental is an inflatable and interactive game rental company based in Dallas, Texas, offering a wide range of event attractions-from sports-themed games to larger interactive rentals-serving churches, schools, and community events across North Texas.

