A Marriage Between Worlds A Story Of Memory And Meaning
About the Author
David Holmes is a writer whose work is shaped by a lifelong devotion to observation, learning, and memory. After a distinguished career as an interventional cardiologist, educator, international scholar, and inventor, he turned his full attention to creative writing and poetry, drawn by the same curiosity and discipline that guided his earlier professional life. His writing reflects a quiet attentiveness to family history, place, and the natural world, and an enduring belief in the value of examining where we come from to understand who we become. Holmes has published poems and essays and continues to write with clarity, restraint, and emotional honesty. He lives with his wife in the Swan Valley in Montana, close to the landscapes and family ties that continue to inform his work.
About the Book
Whiskey Point and Methodists centers on the lives of the author's parents, who came from opposite ends of social, religious, and cultural life. One emerged from a tough Irish Catholic upbringing near the Union Stockyards of Chicago, shaped by labor, noise, and survival. The other was raised in a disciplined and devout Methodist household defined by restraint, education, and order. Their meeting and eventual marriage required negotiation, adaptation, and transformation from both sides. Through vivid storytelling and thoughtful reflection, the book examines childhood, courtship, faith, work, war, and family life, capturing moments of tenderness, conflict, humor, and endurance. More than a family memoir, the book becomes a meditation on how individuals carry the weight of their origins while forging something new together. It honors the courage required to bridge differences and the enduring bonds that form when two distinct histories are woven into a shared life.
