Built Without Ads Or Influencers, Divine Whisper Reaches 15,000 Downloads By Addressing Astrology's Consistency Challenge

MENAFN - GetNews) The AI-powered app by Vaiteq Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has answered more than 35,000 life questions and ranks among the higher-rated AI astrology apps on Google Play, driven entirely by organic user adoption.







As many astrology apps continue to rely on aggressive marketing strategies and broadly generalized predictions, Divine Whisper has reached approximately 15,000 downloads through organic discovery alone. Developed by Vaiteq Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the AI astrology and AI tarot reading app is gaining attention among users seeking consistent, easy-to-understand guidance across relationships, career paths, and major life decisions.

According to internal app data, Divine Whisper has answered more than 35,000 user questions across love, relationships, career paths, and life decisions. The app ranks among higher-visibility AI astrology apps on Google Play and is available for download through the Google Play Store and its official website.

Addressing a Common Problem in Astrology Apps

Many astrology apps rely on generic reports and repetitive predictions that fail to reflect individual life circumstances. Divine Whisper was designed to address this gap by using an AI-driven framework that delivers personalized insights while maintaining consistency each time users revisit their readings.

The app focuses on simplifying astrology for everyday users. Traditional platforms often rely on complex charts, planetary tables, and technical Sanskrit terminology that require professional interpretation. Divine Whisper translates this information into clear, practical insights, making astrological guidance easier to understand and apply.

Bringing Consistency to Astrological Interpretation

Astrology interpretations often vary widely due to differences in practitioner experience and methodology. Divine Whisper addresses this challenge through a structured, logical AI-driven framework that standardizes how insights are generated, helping ensure repeatable interpretations without unnecessary complexity.

This standardized approach helps ensure users receive stable, reliable guidance each time they return, reducing uncertainty and supporting long-term trust in the insights provided.

“Astrology shouldn't feel like guesswork,” says Brijesh Bolar, founder of Divine Whisper – AI Astrology and Tarot.“I kept receiving different answers to the same questions-from astrologers and from apps. Our goal was to remove confusion and deliver guidance that feels both consistent and personally relevant.”

“Technology shouldn't replace intuition-but it should remove confusion. That's the balance we're building toward,” he adds.

Divine Whisper was created to offer simple, jargon-free guidance tailored to each user's life-without rushed readings or hidden costs.“It's about delivering the right wisdom at the right moment,” he adds.

Research-Led Redesign

Following the Phase 1 launch, in-depth user interviews identified a clear pattern: users sought simplicity, visual warmth, clarity across astrology systems, and an experience free from intrusive advertising. These insights informed Phase 2, leading to a streamlined signup process, a more visually rich interface, clearer presentation of Western and Vedic astrology, and the removal of ad-driven monetization to maintain focus and user trust.

Global Downloads and Engagement

Beyond India, Divine Whisper has been downloaded by Android users in the United States, Hong Kong, South Korea, Russia, Mexico, Germany, Australia, and other countries worldwide. Users spend an average of 15–20 minutes per day on the app, with a steady number of returning users purchasing credits on a weekly or monthly basis, indicating sustained engagement across multiple geographies.

Language Accessibility and User Reach

Divine Whisper supports astrology and tarot readings in both English and Hindi. Language switching is available directly within the app, helping expand accessibility for users across regions and cultural backgrounds.

Extensive Free Features

Divine Whisper offers free access to core astrology analysis, daily and predictive content, tarot readings, compatibility tools, and educational resources, allowing users to explore the app before choosing to access more in-depth analysis.

Flexible Paid Features Without Subscriptions

Instead of subscriptions, Divine Whisper uses a credit-based model. Users purchase credits as needed to access deeper, personalized astrology or tarot insights, offering flexibility without recurring commitments.

How the App Works

Users enter birth details to generate an astrology profile that covers core astrological markers and planetary cycles. Tarot readings remain accessible without exact birth-time information, and all insights can be saved for later reference.

Future Roadmap

Looking ahead, Divine Whisper plans to expand globally through a launch on the Apple App Store and additional Android marketplaces. The team also plans to evolve the app into a broader lifestyle guidance platform and collaborate with carefully vetted astrologers and tarot readers, combining human expertise with AI-driven insights.

Availability

Divine Whisper – AI Astrology and Tarot is available on the Google Play Store and through its official website, offering free access to core features with optional paid insights available through a credit-based system.

The Divine Whisper AI Astrology and Tarot app is available for download on the Google Play Store: .

More information is available at: .

By prioritizing clarity, consistency, and user trust, Divine Whisper is positioning itself as a globally relevant alternative in the AI-powered astrology and tarot space, with a focus on engagement rather than promotional hype.





