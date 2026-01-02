EL-JAY Launches 2026 With Powerful New Single“Letter 2 Self,” Garnering 250K Views In First 24 Hours

MENAFN - GetNews) 2X Billboard Pop/R&B Artist Prepares for Anticipated EP Release







Rising star EL-JAY, a 2X Billboard Pop/R&B charting artist, officially kicks off the new year with the release of his compelling new single,“Letter 2 Self,” available now on all major streaming platforms. Released on January 1st, the track made an immediate impact, amassing an impressive 250,000 views on Vevo within its first 24 hours, signaling a strong and growing demand for the artist's music.“Letter 2 Self” is a deeply introspective record that finds EL-JAY reflecting on personal growth, past challenges, and the mindset required to elevate to the next chapter of life.

With emotionally honest lyrics layered over a sleek, modern production, the song captures a moment of clarity and self-accountability that resonates with listeners navigating their own journeys. The release highlights EL-JAY's ability to merge authenticity with mainstream appeal, positioning him as a voice of purpose in today's R&B and pop landscape. The single serves as the lead release from EL-JAY's highly anticipated upcoming EP, also titled“Letter 2 Self.” The project is expected to further explore themes of self-awareness, resilience, ambition, and evolution, offering a cohesive narrative that reflects EL-JAY's personal and artistic growth. Rather than relying on trends, the EP promises substance, storytelling, and emotional depth-hallmarks of EL-JAY's artistry. EL-JAY is signed to Starz Music Group Entertainment, whose continued support has helped amplify his vision and global reach.

Through strategic distribution, visual storytelling, and brand development, the label has played a vital role in the rapid success of“Letter 2 Self,” setting the stage for a major year ahead.

Adding to his legacy, EL-JAY is also the son of double-platinum R&B singer Rome, best known for the timeless hit“I Belong to You.” While his musical roots run deep, EL-JAY has carved out his own lane, earning chart recognition and building a loyal fanbase through consistency, originality, and emotional transparency. His Billboard achievements underscore his credibility and staying power as an artist on the rise.

Early listener response has praised“Letter 2 Self” for its vulnerability, clarity, and relatable messaging, with fans and industry tastemakers alike recognizing the record as a defining moment in EL-JAY's career. The song's strong debut performance further solidifies his position as a breakout force to watch.

With“Letter 2 Self,” EL-JAY opens the year with intention, confidence, and vision. As anticipation builds for the full EP release, momentum continues to grow around an artist clearly stepping into his own.“Letter 2 Self” is out now on all streaming platforms.