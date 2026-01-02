New York Yoga Club Announces Weekly Residency At Shapeshifter Lab In Park Slope

MENAFN - GetNews)



Accessible, Community-Centered Yoga Comes to Park Slope Starting January 2026

New York Yoga Club, the grassroots yoga community that has brought together over 400 members across New York City since June 2025, announced a weekly residency at ShapeShifter Lab in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Beginning in January 2026, the club will host Wednesday evening meetings at the popular experimental arts venue located at 837 Union St, accessible all-levels yoga practice with live music and social connection in one of Park Slope's most dynamic creative spaces.

The residency represents a natural partnership between two organizations committed to accessibility, creativity, and community engagement. ShapeShifter Lab offers the ideal environment for New York Yoga Club's mission of making high-quality yoga available to all New Yorkers in creative, welcoming spaces.

"We're a club, not a class," said Dan Sohval, founder and lead instructor of New York Yoga Club. Yoga Club's offers an approachable, social alternative to studio classes. Participants are welcomed exactly as they are, whether arriving early or a few minutes late, in yoga attire or straight from work.

"Life happens, and we get that,” Sohval added. "We build in time at the beginning for people to ease in, say hello to neighbors on their mats, and settle into the space. And ShapeShifter Lab is the perfect partner for us. Where else can you practice yoga, meet new people and maybe even catch some live jazz?"

A Unique, Social Yoga Experience

When: Every Wednesday starting January 2026



Doors open: 6:30 PM

Practice begins: 6:45–7:00 PM (once the room fills)

Duration: One hour all-levels Vinyasa flow After-practice: Live experimental music performances (date permitting) downstairs with cash bar

Where: ShapeShifter Lab, 873 Union St, Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Cost: $15 per session (mat rentals available for $5)

Registration: Available via Luma platform, or walk-ins welcome (credit card payment accepted at door)

The weekly sessions will feature vinyasa flows and grounding postures suitable for all levels, from complete beginners to experienced practitioners. Held in ShapeShifter Lab's movement studio, known for its exceptional acoustics and creative atmosphere, Yoga Club offers a relaxed, social alternative to expensive studios.

About New York Yoga Club

New York Yoga Club is a community-centered yoga organization based in New York City. Founded in June 2025, the club has grown to over 400 members through its mission of making high-quality, accessible yoga available to all New Yorkers. By partnering with creative venues and public spaces, New York Yoga Club creates unique experiences that combine professional instruction, affordable pricing, and genuine community connection. The organization is led by Dan Schlosser, a certified yoga teacher and published author who brings both technical expertise and authentic warmth to every session.

For more information about New York Yoga Club, class schedules, and registration, visit or follow @newyorkyogaclub on Instagram.