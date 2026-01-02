The Gbi Traditional Lands Welcomes Queen

The people of the Gbi Traditional Lands of the Republic of Ghana welcomed Queen Adsiwonor III, Queen of the Royal House of Gbi Hohoe Ahado and Queen Mother of the Ahado Clan, during her recent visit. During this visit she met with healthcare professionals and oversaw the distribution of needed medical supplies for citizens of the region, which faces socioeconomic challenges. These supplies enhance the quality of life of her people as we approach year's end. The medical supplies allow for preventative measures in the form of advanced screenings and diagnosis. This continues to significantly improve the quality of life for the elderly, women, and children in particular who otherwise face disparities.







The Queen is in her eighth year of her reign. he Royal House of Gbi Hohoe Ahado consists of five clans: Ahado, Tsevi, Torkorni, Trevi, and Gborxome. Approximately 30,000 people reside in this area. Hohoe is the municipality of the Volta Region. The Queen appointed Tony T. Williams, also known as the Lord of the Manor of Packwoods and Lord of the Manor of Skeeby, as her Royal Chancellor, who has served the crown for nearly three years. During this time many formal friendships have been established and two Royal Orders created.







The humanitarian work accomplished last year and this year was largely possible due to Knights and Dames of the Royal Order of Merit of Gbi Hohoe Ahado. This Royal Order was created to honor those who conduct humanitarian work and generate support so that missions, like the delivery of clean water, medical and school supplies, could become a reality.

Unlike many royals around the world, Her Majesty Queen Adziwonor III is accessible to her people. While there is often an entourage of advisors, aids, and guides, the Queen does not hold her people at bay with guards or velvet ropes. She loves her people and they love her. She is always at peace amongst them.“Her Majesty is truly a Queen of the people and everything that she does, she does it with them in mind,” said Chancellor Williams.

For those interested in the Royal House of Gbi Hohoe Ahado, Royal Order of Merit, or donating to a worthy humanitarian cause, please visit the Royal House's website or contact the Royal Chancellor.

