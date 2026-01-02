Policereport.Info Launches Indiana Guide To Simplify Access To Official Crash Reports

MENAFN - GetNews) PoliceReport is a private website offering free information on how to obtain official police and accident reports in Indiana and across the United States.

Plymouth, Massachusetts - PoliceReport, the privately operated website that helps people obtain police and accident reports, has expanded its service to Indiana. The new guide covers all 974 cities and counties in the state and provides clear instructions for obtaining official crash reports.

“From Indianapolis to small towns along the Ohio River, accidents happen every day,” said Anthony Albert, founder of PoliceReport.“We created our Indiana guide to remove the confusion around which agency to contact and which report form to request.”

How Indiana's Reporting System Works

Crash reports in Indiana are handled by the Indiana State Police or local law enforcement agencies. Officers complete the Form 23558 crash report, also called the Indiana Officer's Standard Crash Report.

The state's ARIES electronic system streamlines processing and allows most agencies to file reports electronically. Reports are usually available within three to seven business days, and fees range from five to twelve dollars.

PoliceReport connects users to the correct agency and provides links for online or mail requests.

Key Points About the Indiana Report



General information page – The first section of Form 23558 records the date, time and location of the crash, the number of vehicles involved and basic roadway conditions. It also captures the investigating agency's information and case number.

Unit pages – Separate pages are completed for each vehicle or unit involved, detailing the driver's name, address, license number, vehicle make and model, and insurance information. Officers record contributing circumstances for both driver and vehicle, such as speeding, distraction or mechanical issues.

Diagram and narrative – A dedicated page allows the officer to draw a diagram of the crash scene and write a narrative explaining how the crash occurred. This combination of illustration and description provides a clear record for insurance companies and courts. ARIES electronic filing – Most agencies now participate in Indiana's Automated Reporting Information Exchange System (ARIES), which reduces errors and speeds up report processing.

Why Crash Reports Matter

An official crash report is essential for insurance claims, legal actions and personal records. Insurers rely on it to assign fault and calculate payouts. Attorneys use it as evidence in civil cases.

Without a report, you may face delays or disputes that can complicate recovery.

How PoliceReport Helps

Determine the responsible agency – By entering your city or ZIP code, the site identifies whether the Indiana State Police or a local police department handled the crash.

Provide the correct form – Links to Form 23558 and any supplemental pages are provided, along with guidance on how to complete your request.

Guide submissions – Instructions outline what information you need (date, location, driver names) and how to submit your request online or by mail. Required documents include a valid ID and any case number provided at the scene.

Explain fees and timing – Users are reminded that most reports cost between five and twelve dollars and are available within three to seven business days.

National Reach with Local Expertise

Although this release focuses on Indiana, PoliceReport provides state‐specific guides for every state. The platform updates its information whenever agencies revise forms or procedures.

From Indiana to Idaho, drivers trust PoliceReport to make sense of the report process.

About PoliceReport

The site provides step by step guides, secure request tools and customer support. PoliceReport is not affiliated with any government agency. For more information, visit