Milky Way Photographer Of The Year 2025 Announcement By Pamela Goodyer, Photography Magazine Extra

As the founder of Photography Magazine Extra, I am excited to announce the winner of our Milky Way Photographer of the Year competition for 2025. This year, Ujjwal Datta has been selected as the recipient of this prestigious award, with Dimitris Petikopoulos earning well-deserved recognition as a close second.







This award celebrates not only the technical mastery and creativity behind photographing the beauty of the Milky Way but also the spirit of innovation that continues to shape the future of astrophotography.

About the Winner:

Dr. Ujjwal Datta, a podiatrist with over 25 years of experience, turned to astrophotography in 2019. What started as a hobby soon became a passion, with the Milky Way being his primary focus. After personal loss, he found healing in the stars, calling it "star therapy." Despite a busy medical practice, Dr. Datta continues to hone his skills, traveling and attending workshops to deepen his craft.

About the Runner-Up:

Dimitris Petikopoulos stands out for their innovative approach to astrophotography. His work, focused on the Milky Way, reflects a deep understanding of light, environment, and atmosphere, blending technical proficiency with artistic vision.

About Dimitris Petikopoulos:

Dimitris Petikopoulos is a nightscape and deep-sky astrophotographer based in Greece, specializing in the intersection of the Milky Way, distant galaxies, and the human landscape. His technical background in systems engineering informs his meticulous approach to astrophotography, from planning and calibration to post-processing. Dimitris aims to weave the night sky into a cohesive visual narrative, blending wide-field Milky Way vistas with detailed deep-sky images.

About the Sponsor:

The Photo Center, a family-owned business based in Brick, New Jersey, has proudly supported photographers for decades. Visit their store in Monmouth County, open Monday through Saturday.

