Painrungrit Introduces“60 Days Rewired,” A Digital Reset Program Focused On Lasting Change

The globally accessible program integrates physical training, mental resilience, and habit restructuring into a structured 60-day experience

PainRunGrit, a performance-driven coaching platform founded by transformation coach Victoria Blakes, has introduced 60 Days Rewired, a structured digital program designed to help individuals rebuild habits, resilience, and self-trust through a comprehensive mind-body approach. Created in response to the widespread burnout and short-lived nature of conventional wellness programs, the initiative emphasizes sustainable behavioral change rather than temporary motivation.







Unlike traditional fitness challenges, 60 Days Rewired is built as a holistic reset that integrates physical training, mental conditioning, breathwork, recovery practices, and emotional regulation. The program focuses on how individuals respond to pressure, manage stress, and maintain consistency in their daily lives. Rather than prioritizing aesthetics or short-term results, the framework is centered on long-term performance, personal responsibility, and internal stability.

A feature of 60 Days Rewired is its fully digital structure and flexibility. Participants from around the world can engage in daily training sessions, guided mindset practices, structured breathwork routines, and weekly live group coaching calls without disrupting work or family commitments. This global accessibility allows entrepreneurs, professionals, athletes, and individuals from varied backgrounds to participate simultaneously while remaining grounded in their real-world environments. And what ́s best is - there are no fixed starting days. Participants can start the program any day, whenever they want.

The program is built on the understanding that meaningful change requires alignment between physical conditioning and mental resilience. Strength training supports discipline and confidence, while recovery and breathwork practices help regulate the nervous system and improve emotional balance. Guided reflection and journaling encourage participants to identify behavioral patterns that undermine follow-through and replace them with deliberate, sustainable actions. Over sixty days, these components reinforce one another, supporting progress that continues beyond the program itself.

The foundation of PainRunGrit and 60 Days Rewired is closely tied to the personal journey of its creator. Victoria Blakes' coaching philosophy is shaped by lived experience, including periods of physical exhaustion, self-doubt, and personal setbacks. Rather than presenting change as effortless, her work emphasizes structure, accountability, and honest self-assessment as essential elements of growth.

Global longevity expert Prof. Carsten Bartsch, Ph.D., commented on the program's approach, stating:

“60 Days Rewired is a true quantum leap – it recognizes that staying healthy is not just about personal fitness training but rather about physical and mental power and resilience. While many“experts” write smart articles and books about it this has been the life conviction of Victoria Blakes, the creator of the program herself. And what has helped her to transform personal pains into power, personal rifts into resilience, will truly be a game-changer for all participants as well. Proven by the power of Victoria ́s personal experience.”

As demand grows for wellness programs centered on durability and accountability, 60 Days Rewired positions PainRunGrit as a platform focused on habit formation, resilience, and personal responsibility. Additional information and registration details are available at /60-days-rewired.

About PainRunGrit

PainRunGrit is a digital performance and transformation platform founded by coach Victoria Blakes. The platform is built around structured training, mental resilience practices, and habit-based systems designed to support long-term personal growth. PainRunGrit focuses on helping individuals develop discipline, clarity, and self-trust through programs that integrate physical conditioning with mindset and recovery strategies, accessible to participants worldwide.