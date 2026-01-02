Tunbridge ENT Offers New ENT Specialist Clinic In Maidstone

MENAFN - GetNews)



Tunbridge ENT is a specialist practice providing comprehensive ear, nose, and throat care for adults and children across London and Kent. Led by award-winning consultant Sri Mahalingam, the clinic offers evidence-based diagnosis and treatment, including medical and surgical care. With a new Maidstone clinic, patients benefit from improved access, clear guidance, and coordinated care through GP or self-referral.

Tunbridge ENT provides specialist care for patients dealing with conditions affecting the ear along with the nose, and throat. The practice serves patients across London and Kent and delivers treatment options that range from medical management to surgical procedures. Every case is assessed with attention to detail, and patients receive clear guidance about their diagnosis and the care pathway ahead.

Led by Sri Mahalingam, award winning Consultant Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeon, the practice offers consultation services for adults and children who need support with a range of Ear, Nose & Throat conditions, including hearing loss, nasal blockage, and throat issues Diagnostic assessments include audiometry along with endoscopic examination and imaging when required. Treatment plans are developed based on clinical evidence and patient needs. Surgical options cover procedures such as septoplasty along with tonsillectomy, and functional endoscopic sinus surgery. The team also manages conditions like tinnitus, along with vertigo and nasal obstruction, through both conservative and surgical approaches. Sri Mahalingam brings experience in managing complex cases.

A spokesperson for Tunbridge ENT said that“The addition of our new clinic in Maidstone allows the practice to support more patients the surrounding areas of Kent who need specialist ENT care. The team remains focused on delivering treatment that is evidence-based and tailored to each patient's situation. Patients can expect clear communication about their condition and realistic guidance about recovery timelines and outcomes. The practice continues to work closely with general practitioners to ensure referrals are managed without delay.”

Tunbridge-ENT has built its reputation by focusing on clinical outcomes rather than volume. The practice supports patients through every stage of care from initial consultation through to post-operative recovery. Mr Mahalingam applies current guidelines and techniques to ensure patients receive treatment that is appropriate for their condition. The new ENT clinic in Maidstone now provides access to an ENT surgeon for patients who previously faced longer waiting times or needed to travel further for specialist assessment. Patients can book consultations through GP referral or self-referral, depending on their needs.

Sri Mahalingam works as a consultant ENT surgeon and applies clinical expertise to cases involving the full range of ENT conditions. The practice remains committed to offering patients access to specialist care without unnecessary delays. Families dealing with childhood ENT issues, along with adults managing chronic conditions, can now access support closer to home. The team at Tunbridge ENT continues to prioritise patient education and shared decision-making in every consultation.

About Tunbridge ENT

Tunbridge ENT operates as a specialist practice focused on ear, nose, and throat conditions across all age groups. Sri Mahalingam is an award-winning Consultant Ear, Nose & Throat Surgeon based in London & Kent. He runs clinics in Central London (Harley Street), Orpington, Sevenoaks, Tunbridge Wells & Maidstone. Weekend and evening clinics are also offered for the convenience of patients. Please get in touch if you have any queries.