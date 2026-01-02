Redemption Paws Closes The Year Having Saved 402 Animals Through Community-Led Rescue

MENAFN - GetNews) Redemption Paws, an Ontario-based, foster-driven animal rescue, is closing out the year after safely rescuing 402 animals, including 365 dogs and 37 cats, through a model built on community support and urgency-based response.

In 2025, 454 foster homes across Ontario stepped up to care for animals in need, many returning multiple times throughout the year. Over 365 animals have already been adopted, with a median time in foster care of just 41 days, reflecting a system focused on both speed and stability.

In Ontario, Canada, Redemption Paws works alongside a strong network of municipal shelters and rescue partners. Because many local cases are already supported through existing systems, requests for assistance are less frequent. This allows the organization to extend capacity through partnerships elsewhere when urgent needs arise.

While Redemption Paws welcomed 22 animals into care from Ontario, the organization also responded to critical need in parts of the United States where shelter overcrowding and euthanasia rates remain significantly higher. This included rescues from Texas, California, and Ohio - regions where time-sensitive intervention can mean the difference between life and death.

“The cost of rescue has increased since 2020 but we're managing to still help” said founder Nicole Simone.“We focus our efforts where animals are most at risk, while making ethical placements that ensure the dogs and cats are in the right homes.”

As a foster-based organization, Redemption Paws operates without a physical shelter, instead relying on volunteer homes, partner veterinary clinics, and adoption events to provide individualized care and reduce stress for animals.

As the year comes to a close, Redemption Paws is focused on sustaining foster capacity and preparing for future intakes. Year-end donations directly support veterinary care, transport, and foster resources - ensuring the organization can continue responding when urgency calls.

