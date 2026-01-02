Zanna Records'“You Are My Destiny” Reaches Earth's Most Remote Audience: Antarctica

MENAFN - GetNews) In what may be one of the most extraordinary radio achievements for an independent artist, Zanna Records announces that "You Are My Destiny" featuring vocalist Claudette Lyons is being played live on Radio Zero Sei (RadioZeroSei ), reaching an unprecedented audience: international teams of scientists conducting research in Antarctica-with video confirmation directly from the research team.

The remarkable documentation, recorded by researchers stationed on the frozen continent, shows Radio Zero Sei streaming live on computer equipment inside a research facility, followed by footage of the stark Antarctic landscape and a personal message from a scientist describing the impact of the music in one of Earth's most isolated environments.

"Receiving this video from Antarctica was one of the most humbling moments of my career," said Gianluca Zanna, CEO and founder of Zanna Records, who wrote and produced the track. "To see actual proof that our music is reaching scientists working in such extreme conditions-temperatures that can drop to -144°F, months of darkness, complete isolation from civilization-it transcends anything I imagined when I wrote this song. If my music can provide even a moment of warmth, connection, or comfort in that environment, that's more meaningful than any chart position."

While most artists dream of topping charts in major cities, few can claim-with documented evidence-that their music has literally reached the ends of the Earth. "You Are My Destiny Future Remix", has now achieved that rare distinction, with verified confirmation of its broadcast to one of the planet's most isolated and challenging environments, where approximately 30 nations maintain research stations studying everything from climate change to space weather.

The song, which has already achieved airplay in more than 39 countries worldwide, now adds Antarctica to its remarkable geographic reach-making it a truly global anthem in the most literal sense possible.

From Independent Label to the Edge of the World

Zanna Records has built an impressive track record for an independent label, achieving in just few months over 10 million YouTube views, airplay on more than 1,000 radio stations across 39+ countries, and chart positions including #1 on North American College Radio and #3 on Amazon's Dance & Electronic Charts. The label was founded by Italian-American songwriter and producer Gianluca Zanna, who collaborates with singer Claudette Lyons under the duo name "Luca and Claudette."

"Antarctica represents the ultimate test of human endurance and scientific curiosity," Zanna added. "That our music can accompany those brave enough to work there-and now we have video proof of it-that's an honor beyond measure. It reminds us that music transcends geography, climate, and circumstance. It's truly universal. The researchers who took the time to document this and send it to us have given us a gift we'll treasure forever."





