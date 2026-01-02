US Dollar Ticks Up

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

New York: The US dollar climbed in late trading on Friday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, added 0.1 percent to 98.424 at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT).

In late New York trading, the euro was down to 1.1724 dollars from 1.1746 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound dropped to 1.3456 dollars from 1.3471 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 156.86 Japanese yen. The U.S. dollar decreased to 0.7920 Swiss francs from 0.7926 Swiss francs, and it rose to 1.3733 Canadian dollars from 1.3722 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar added to 9.2157 Swedish kronor from 9.1945 Swedish kronor.