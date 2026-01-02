In Week 5 Of Wonderland Wishes, Aviagames And Foster Love Work Together To Encourage Learning Support

With the arrival of Wonderland Wishes Week 5, AviaGames celebrates the final chapter of a heartfelt holiday campaign. In partnership with Foster Love, AviaGames has spent the season bringing joy and hope to youth in foster care. Each week featured a unique act of generosity-from toys and Care Kits to bikes and warm winter clothing.

In its final week, Wonderland Wishes has reached a donation milestone of $100,000. The combined efforts of the community are helping supply Foster Love with learning materials that support development and motivation.

Now, Week 5 introduces Educational Support, ensuring lasting impact beyond holiday cheer and reaffirming AviaGames' commitment to meaningful community giving alongside its popular mobile app, Solitaire Clash.

A Wonderland Wishes Season of Support with Foster Love

Founded in 2008, Foster Love is dedicated to uplifting young people in foster care and providing resources that guide them toward a brighter future. Through teamwork with volunteers, agencies, and partners like AviaGames, Foster Love brings impactful initiatives to communities across the country.

AviaGames continues its partnership with ambassador Leo Gonzalez, who inspires players with his message that“every act of kindness is a wish granted.”

Running from December 28 to January 3, Week 5 focuses on academic tools and opportunities that empower children in foster care.

Week 5: Delivering Holiday Wishes Through Educational Support

Children everywhere create holiday wish lists filled with hopes for their futures. After dedicated weeks of Toys, Care Kits, Bikes, and Clothing, Week 5 expands the purpose by providing Education Support.

This final week ensures that foster youth will:

Receive essential school materials

Access learning and academic tools

Benefit from financial support

Feel encouraged during the holiday season

By emphasizing education, the Wonderland Wishes program helps equip children with meaningful opportunities for growth.







How to Join the Wonderland Wishes Campaign

Beginning November 30, Wonderland Wishes features weekly wish letters from children in foster care, inviting Solitaire Clash players to help bring those wishes to life.

Players can participate by:

Tapping the Kid Wish Letter each week

Collecting Wish Stars by playing matches

Helping contribute to charity-every 100 Wish Stars = $0.02 donated







Week 5 Special Feature: Gift Grab

During Week 5 of the Wonderland Wishes event, players can enjoy Gift Grab, a limited-time bonus experience available from December 31 through January 1. This feature gives all Solitaire Clash players a fun way to collect extra gems.

Gift Grab launches automatically with a firework-inspired visual that sends sparkly Christmas gifts falling across the screen. Tap fast to grab as many gifts as you can and earn gems.

Key details:

Dates: December 31, 2025 – January 1, 2026

Eligibility: All Solitaire Clash players aged 18 and over

Gameplay: Quickly tap falling Christmas gifts

Prizes: Gems

Wonderland Wishes Recap: Highlights from Weeks 1–4

Week 1: Toys – A Wish for Joy: Shared toys and holiday excitement.

Week 2: Care Kits – A Wish for Comfort: Provided essential hygiene and care supplies.

Week 3: Bikes: Donated bicycles for fun and transportation.

Week 4: Clothes – A Wish for Warmth: Supplied warm winter clothing.

How Wonderland Wishes Inspires Giving Through Gaming

AviaGames transforms mobile gaming into a community-driven mission. Players who enjoy free solitaire games, win real money games, and skill-based competitions can make a meaningful difference by collecting Wish Stars.

From holiday toy giving to educational support, the Wonderland Wishes campaign shows how simple gameplay can power real-world change.

A Holiday Wish: Bringing Joy and Hope to Foster Youth

AviaGames and Foster Love carry the true spirit of Christmas, ensuring that foster youth feel supported, valued, and encouraged this holiday season.

Week 5 highlights the importance of educational support, giving children resources that extend far beyond the festivities.

Download Solitaire Clash today and turn your holiday fun into real-life impact.