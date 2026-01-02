Policereport.Info Extends Service To Hawaii, Guiding Residents And Visitors To Police And Crash Reports

MENAFN - GetNews)PoliceReport, the independent website that helps people obtain official police and accident reports, has expanded its service to Hawaii. With instructions for all 158 cities and communities across the islands, the platform ensures drivers and residents get the right report no matter where an incident occurs.

“From bustling Honolulu streets to rural roads on the Big Island, Hawai'i presents unique challenges,” said Anthony Albert, founder of PoliceReport.“Our new guide helps residents and tourists navigate the different records systems on each island bring clarity and convenience to a process that can otherwise be confusing.”

How Hawaii's Reporting System Works

Hawaii's crash reports are prepared by county police departments or by state agencies, and each island manages its own records system. The standard report is known as Form IMVSO 1 851.

Requests typically take seven to fourteen business days to process, and fees range from ten to thirty dollars depending on the island. PoliceReport identifies whether the crash occurred on O'ahu, Maui, Kaua'i or Hawai'i Island and directs users to the correct department. Inter island coordination can add time to the process, but the platform provides the most up to date instructions for each island.

Key Points About the Hawaii Report



Each county uses the IMVSO 1 851 form, which records time, location, road conditions, driver information and vehicle details.

Processing times may vary because each island maintains its own record keeping system. Tourist considerations sometimes allow for expedited service to assist visitors who need reports before returning home.

Why Crash Reports Are Important

Whether you are a local or a visitor, the official crash report is vital for insurance claims, legal matters and personal records.

Without it, claims may be delayed or denied, and you could face disputes later. This is especially true in a tourist destination where people often must settle matters quickly.

How PoliceReport Helps

Identify the correct island agency – Enter your city or community and the site points you to the appropriate county police department.

Access the right form – Links to the IMVSO 1 851 form and any island specific instructions are provided.

Guide submissions – The platform offers instructions for in person and mail requests. Some islands may not offer online requests, so guidance is crucial.

Outline fees and timelines – Users learn that fees typically range from ten to thirty dollars and that reports can take seven to fourteen business days, with possible delays due to inter island coordination.

Nationwide Service for Every State

Though this release centres on Hawai'i, PoliceReport maintains guides for all fifty states. The site updates its instructions as agencies change forms or procedures, ensuring that drivers from the mainland to the islands have accurate information.

About PoliceReport

PoliceReport is a private website that guides people in obtaining official police and accident reports across the United States. The site offers clear instructions, secure submission options and customer service. PoliceReport is not affiliated with any government agency. For more information, visit





