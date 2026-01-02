Creative Biogene Unveils High-Quality Xanthan Gum Solutions For Food And Cosmetic Industries

MENAFN - GetNews) Creative Biogene has launched its food-grade and cosmetic-grade xanthan gum produced through a precise microbial fermentation process, leveraging the capabilities of Xanthomonas campestris, which is tailored to meet the diverse needs of the food and personal care industries.

New York - Jan 2, 2026 - As one of the premier providers of innovative products and services for research discoveries and product development in the areas of biological and biomedical research, Creative Biogene has launched its food-grade and cosmetic-grade xanthan gum produced through a precise microbial fermentation process, leveraging the capabilities of Xanthomonas campestris, which is tailored to meet the diverse needs of the food and personal care industries.

Xanthan gum, as a non-toxic and biodegradable thickener that stabilizes emulsions in a variety of food products, from salad dressings to baked goods, its pseudoplastic properties improve the viscosity and texture of sauces, soups, and beverages, making it particularly suitable for the gluten-free market. Furthermore, in the cosmetics industry, xanthan gum is a key ingredient in products such as creams, lotions, and shampoos. Its ability to form a stable cream texture has gradually made it an indispensable component in modern skincare formulations. Xanthan gum's ability to lock in moisture and enhance spreadability helps create highly effective moisturizing and conditioning beauty products.

Product Highlights of Creative Biogene

Food-Grade Xanthan Gum:

. Enhances the flavor, quality, and overall stability of food products through its unique properties.

. Functions as a crucial thickener and emulsifier, significantly improving the mouthfeel and texture of gluten-free formulations.

. Versatile and suitable for a wide range of applications, including dairy products, sauces, and dressings, with full regulatory approval for unrestricted food use.

Cosmetic-Grade Xanthan Gum:

. Elevates the viscosity, stability, and moisturizing attributes of skincare formulations, contributing to improved product performance.

. Serves as an effective thickener and emulsifier, facilitating superior integration of oil and water-based ingredients for better texture and stability.

. Meets stringent safety and regulatory standards for cosmetic use, assuring compliance and reliability for formulators and consumers alike.

Creative Biogene places extreme emphasis on quality and safety in the production of both types of xanthan gum. The production process strictly adheres to current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) to ensure the final product has stable viscosity and purity.

“Our xanthan gum is capable of enhancing the eating experience and maintaining quality,” states Marcia Brady, Marketing Director at Creative Biogene.“This ingredient not only meets the rigorous demands of the food industry, but also caters to consumer preferences for clean-label and gluten-free options.” Besides, Brady emphasizes,“With xanthan gum, skincare products achieve a level of performance that consumers expect, delivering creamier textures and better moisture retention that align with current beauty trends.”

About Creative Biogene

Creative Biogene is dedicated to delivering high-quality xanthan gum that meets the evolving demands of both the food and cosmetic industries. With an increasing focus on natural and effective ingredients, the company recognizes the importance of transparency and quality in today's market. In addition to xanthan gum, we have many other high-quality products that support the brand in fulfilling its commitment to superior quality and customer satisfaction.