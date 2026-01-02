Creative Biogene Expands Comprehensive Probiotic Development Services For Food, Cosmetic, And Medical Industries

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, Creative Biogene highlighted its ongoing commitment to basic scientific research, focusing on the selection and cultivation of specific strains to enhance its probiotic development services for customers.

New York - Creative Biogene is fortunate to be masters of a science enabling a more precise and rapid measurement of life. With years of experience and a professional research team, Creative Biogene is committed to empowering accelerated research, more confident decisions, and safer products through faster and more insightful microbial testing. Recently, Creative Biogene highlighted its ongoing commitment to basic scientific research, focusing on the selection and cultivation of specific strains to enhance its probiotic development services for customers.

In modern society, consumers have an ever-growing demand for health products. In response, Creative Biogene is pleased to announce the launch of its probiotic development service, which is tailored for multiple industries such as food, cosmetics, and healthcare, aiming to create high-quality probiotic products that meet regulatory standards and are gradually becoming popular.

The application of probiotics in food, cosmetics, and medical products has become a growing trend. Creative Biogene, with its extensive experience in microbial fermentation, assists companies in developing innovative solutions for these three key areas.

Probiotics Development for Food Industry

Creative Biogene provides services for food industry covering a wide range of products, including dairy products, beverages, baked goods, and nutritional supplements. Developing probiotic products for the food industry requires selecting high-quality strains. Creative Biogene offers custom formulations, ensuring compliance with FDA, EFSA, and ISO standards, helping clients develop stable and effective probiotics for various food applications, including probiotic yogurt, functional beverages, and plant-based alternatives, meeting the needs of both traditional consumers and the growing vegan market.

Probiotics Development for Cosmetic Industry

As the beauty industry continues to evolve, Creative Biogene also provides the cosmetics industry with professional services for integrating probiotics into skincare and personal care products, fully leveraging their efficacy in moisturizing, anti-aging, and acne treatment. This includes screening for skin-friendly probiotic strains to promote a healthy skin microbiome and providing formulations that effectively deliver these benefits. The development process also incorporates encapsulation technology designed to protect the active bacteria from environmental stressors and ensure their activity in cosmetic formulations.

Probiotics Development for Medical Industry

The development of probiotics for medical applications focuses on researching next-generation formulations to treat a variety of diseases and conditions. Creative Biogene is dedicated to developing personalized probiotic therapies, tailored to individual microbiome characteristics to enhance efficacy and minimize side effects. Furthermore, Creative Biogene offers therapies combining probiotics with prebiotics or other therapeutic agents, ensuring product safety and efficacy through rigorous testing and adherence to clinical regulatory standards.

By innovatively combining strain selection, cutting-edge production techniques, and meticulous quality control, Creative Biogene offers a holistic approach to probiotic development across these diverse fields.

Creative Biogene employs a rigorous and meticulous probiotic research and development process. Throughout the entire production process, the team utilizes strict quality control measures from raw material procurement to final product testing, in ordering to ensure that each product meets specific standards for identification, purity, potency, safety, and stability.

“We are committed to developing and launching safe, effective, and high-quality probiotic products with sufficient bacterial counts. Creative Biogene's probiotic strains possess natural tolerance, adapting to various manufacturing processes and temperature conditions, making them suitable for a wide range of applications.” said Marcia Brady, the marketing director of Creative Biogene, she also added,“We possess certified and authorized production facilities capable of manufacturing commercial probiotic products of varying quality grades.”

About Creative Biogene

Creative Biogene is a premier provider of biomanufacturing services, specializing in projects that cater to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food, and cosmetic industries. With a focus on scientific innovation and a commitment to quality, Creative Biogene stands as a trusted partner for advanced microbiological and fermentation solutions.