Mangelsen's Celebrates New Year With Creative Vision And Expanded 2026 Experience For Customers

Omaha, NE - January 2, 2026 - Mangelsen's, the iconic family-owned craft, décor, and party supply store that has served the Omaha community for more than six decades, is proud to unveil new offerings and experiences for the 2026 calendar year. Known for inspiring creativity and bringing local families together, Mangelsen's continues to evolve while staying true to what has made it a community favorite since 1961.

Located at 3457 South 84th Street, Mangelsen's offers one of the Midwest's most diverse selections of art and craft supplies, party goods, seasonal décor, fabrics, floral accents, custom framing, digital printing, and everyday giftware-all under one roof.

“We're incredibly grateful to our customers who have supported our family business for generations,” said a Mangelsen's representative.“2026 is all about creativity, community, and connection. We're expanding our class offerings, enhancing in-store experiences, and introducing fresh seasonal displays so everyone who walks through our doors feels inspired.”

New and Expanded Classes & Workshops

In 2026, Mangelsen's will launch an expanded schedule of creative learning opportunities, including painting, quilting, crochet, holiday décor workshops, cake and cookie decorating classes, and more. These hands-on experiences are designed for all skill levels-whether someone is a lifelong crafter or trying a new hobby for the first time.

The goal is to make Mangelsen's not just a store but a creative hub where community members can learn, connect, and bring ideas to life.

Seasonal Departments and Specialty Rooms

Mangelsen's will continue to showcase its year-round Christmas shop, one of the region's most beloved attractions, alongside refreshed seasonal décor spaces for Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and other festive occasions. Shoppers can also look forward to new product lines in party supplies, balloons, home accents, and exclusive craft collections.

Enhanced Services and Custom Offerings

Along with a wide selection of retail products, Mangelsen's also offers custom services including floral arrangements, digital printing and framing, and party planning necessities. These services aim to provide a one-stop solution for celebrations, memorable gifts, and personal artistic projects.

Commitment to Community Experience

Mangelsen's has long been a staple in Omaha, offering not just products but a welcoming environment where families gather and creativity flourishes. The store's long-standing Fun Club rewards program continues to reward loyal customers, and 2026 will bring new perks, exclusive promotions, and event invitations that celebrate the loyal Mangelsen's community.

“We're always inspired by the passion we see from our customers-whether it's a mom planning a birthday party or an artist selecting supplies for a new masterpiece,” the spokesperson added.“2026 is about listening to what our community loves and building more ways for people to express themselves creatively.”

Looking Ahead

Throughout the year, Mangelsen's will roll out special events, seasonal showcases, and interactive experiences tailored to craft lovers, party planners, and families alike. With a strong foundation built on decades of local support and an evolving vision for creativity, Mangelsen's is poised to make 2026 a memorable year for customers of all ages.

For more information about Mangelsen's upcoming classes, seasonal offerings, or events, customers are invited to visit the store at 3457 South 84th Street, explore the online calendar, or connect via the Mangelsen's website.