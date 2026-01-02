Rethinking Resolutions: Leadership And Life Growth Through Subtraction, Not Addition

Paper Napkin Wisdom has released a new Edge of the Napkin episode and accompanying blog post titled “Cut the Anchor”, challenging the traditional notion of New Year's resolutions and offering leaders a more sustainable path to focus, clarity, and momentum.

The piece, featured in Episode 326 of the Paper Napkin Wisdom Podcast and Edge of the Napkin Series #18, invites entrepreneurs, executives, and decision-makers to reconsider growth not as accumulation, but as subtraction.

Rather than encouraging more habits, more discipline, or more effort, the episode introduces a simple yet powerful idea: the most meaningful progress often comes from identifying what to stop.

“Most capable leaders don't need more motivation,” says host and creator Govindh Jayaraman, bestselling author and founder of Paper Napkin Wisdom.“They're already working hard. What they need is clarity about what's quietly draining their energy, attention, and conviction.”

At the center of the episode is a parable about a sailboat struggling to move forward despite strong wind and clear direction-only to discover it is dragging old, forgotten anchors. The metaphor serves as a lens for examining common leadership behaviors that limit momentum, including second-guessing, playing small, believing against oneself, offering unsolicited advice, and defaulting to skepticism when encouragement is needed.

The episode also introduces the concept of a “STOP list” as an alternative to traditional resolutions-encouraging leaders to consciously remove habits, beliefs, and behaviors that no longer align with where they are going.

A central theme throughout the conversation is certainty -not as rigidity or arrogance, but as clarity of direction. According to Jayaraman, certainty provides leaders with a filter that reveals where energy is leaking and enables cleaner decisions, greater focus, and more aligned action.

The release is accompanied by a hand-drawn“napkin sketch” titled “Cut the Anchor,” reinforcing Paper Napkin Wisdom's signature approach of distilling complex leadership insights into simple, visual metaphors.

Paper Napkin Wisdom is known for its long-running podcast and thought-leadership platform, which features conversations and reflections with entrepreneurs, executives, authors, and change-makers. The Edge of the Napkin series explores ideas at the intersection of leadership, identity, clarity, and personal responsibility-often challenging conventional thinking with grounded, practical wisdom.

About Paper Napkin Wisdom

Founded by Govindh Jayaraman, Paper Napkin Wisdom is a leadership and thought-leadership platform built on a simple premise: big ideas don't need to be complicated. Through its podcast, writing, and strategic work, Paper Napkin Wisdom helps leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations gain clarity, align with what matters most, and take meaningful action-one insight at a time.

About the Host

Govindh Jayaraman is a bestselling author, executive coach, and the founder and host of Paper Napkin Wisdom, a globally recognized leadership podcast and thought-leadership platform. With over a decade of conversations featuring entrepreneurs, executives, and change-makers, Govindh is known for his ability to distill complex ideas into clear, actionable insights that resonate across business and life. His work focuses on clarity, alignment, and purposeful action, helping leaders navigate growth, uncertainty, and identity with grounded conviction. Through his writing, coaching, and speaking, Govindh challenges conventional thinking and invites leaders to move forward with intention-one simple insight at a time.

