Smart #5 Awarded Car Of The Year 2026 In Norway



s mart's electric mid-size SUV was chosen as best car of the year by renowned media houses in Norway.

After less than six months on the market in Norway, the smart #5 prevailed against around 30 competitors. The prestigious Car of the Year award adds to the smart #5's accolades, which include two Red Dot Design awards and the highest possible Euro NCAP rating.

In its premiere year in Europe, the smart #5 has been named Norway's Car of the Year 2026. The latest addition to the smart product portfolio claimed a decisive victory in the Car of the Year award, organized by the renowned Norwegian media outlets Dagbladet, DinSide, and Elbil24. All but one jury member ranked the all-electric smart #5 highest in their scoring. From around 30 nominated vehicles, the brand's first-ever premium SUV became one of seven finalists for Car of the Year. In the final round, the smart #5 won by a clear margin.







Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart, said, "smart #5 winning Norway's Car of the Year is a fantastic way to round off 2025. This recognition in Europe's most developed EV market, where nearly 98% of new cars are BEVs, is a powerful endorsement of our product technology and the smart #5 – our first-ever premium mid-size SUV. My sincere congratulations to our dedicated team in Norway.”







The smart #5 has gained international recognition – recently in this year earning the Red Dot Product Design Award, the Red Dot Brand & Communication Design Award, and a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. The additional recognition as Car of the Year 2026 in Norway as one the world's most established EV market, underlines the ambition of smart to consistently deliver premium design, uncompromising quality and exceptional user experiences across the product portfolio.

Developed for urban environments and far beyond, the smart #5 sets new standards with its efficient drive system and advanced 800-volt platform. At the heart of the smart #5's digital ecosystem is the latest-generation AMD V2000 chipset, powering an intuitive and responsive human-machine interface (HMI). The smart #5 is equipped with advanced safety features such as V-shaped curtain airbags, cushion airbags, and seat-integrated seat belts, reinforcing smart's dedication to the highest safety standards. The steel-aluminum hybrid body balances performance and lightness, utilizing high-strength steel and aluminum alloy to enhance rigidity and protection. Battery and passenger safety have been further improved, ensuring maximum security in various conditions.







Global roll-out of #5 to continue in 2026

Having launched in 17 European markets and key regions like China, Hong Kong China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Morocco, the smart #5 is quickly establishing its global presence. Its rollout is set to further accelerate in the first half of 2026, joining the compact #1 and sporty #3 to present smart's premium electric lineup to a growing international audience.







Since the birth of the brand in the 1990s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In late 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group officially established smart global joint venture.

From 2019 to 2024, after the comprehensive renewal of its brand, products, and business model, smart successfully achieved the strategic objectives set for its initial five-year phase. Adhering steadfastly to the "China-Europe, Dual Home" global development strategy, smart has transformed into a leading premium intelligent electric automotive brand. It now boasts an expanding product matrix and a global footprint spanning around 40 countries and regions. In 2025, smart aims to boost its global business operations.