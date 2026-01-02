Fu Pai Ejiao Certified As The World's Oldest Ejiao Brand By Lawrence World Records

MENAFN - GetNews) Ji Nan-On the Winter Solstice of December 21, 2025, in Dong'e Town, Shandong - the recognized birthplace of Ejiao - the awarding of a world record was seamlessly woven into an ancient annual ceremony. Mr. Aurelian Constantin, Certification Officer of Lawrence World Records, took to the stage to officially announce that Fu Pai Ejiao was certified as the“World's Oldest Ejiao Brand”, with a documented history traceable to 1691. He then jointly presented the official certificate with Mr. Li Haitao, President of Lawrence World Records China, to Mr. Yang Fu'an - inheritor of the National Intangible Cultural Heritage, Party Committee Secretary, and Chairman of Fu Jiao Group.







This pivotal moment served as the climax of the profound“76th Shennong Blessing Ceremony.” The ceremony itself narrated the brand's unbroken lineage. Its observance on the Winter Solstice, a date symbolizing cosmic renewal in Chinese philosophy, has been upheld for 76 consecutive years. The precise Dawn Water-Drawing Ritual, adhering to the ancient directive of drawing“Yin” water at midnight and“Yang” water at dawn from the Gu'e Well and the Langxi River, physically affirmed the brand's bond with its unique terroir.

The subsequent Apprenticeship Rite and the unveiling of the 16th-Generation Master-Apprentice Genealogy visually mapped centuries of craftsmanship, underscoring a living tradition. As the lineage's paramount inheritor, Chairman Yang Fu'an presided over this solemn rite. The ceremony concluded with the“Fortune Fire” procession, over three centuries of craftsmanship across human carriers, thereby bridging ancestral reverence with digital perpetuity.

Thus, the presentation of the world record certificate was not an isolated act but the culmination of a ceremonial journey - from honoring celestial and earthly rhythms, to venerating masters and apprentices, and finally, to passing the torch to a digital future. Each ritualized chapter provided profound context for this historic authentication.