Dunhill Partners CEO Bill Hutchinson Dunhill Partners CEO Bill Hutchinson Collaborates with the City of Greenville and DrugFree Greenville to Unveil Annual Holiday DUI Awareness Display at Greenville Promenade

Greenville, Texas - Bill Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer of Dunhill Partners, Inc. and owner of Greenville Promenade Shopping Center, joined City of Greenville leadership, local first responders, and members of the Executive Board of DrugFree Greenville to formally unveil the community's annual Holiday DUI Awareness Display. The installation, located at Greenville Promenade Shopping Center at 6834 Wesley Street, features a real vehicle involved in a serious crash, serving as a powerful visual reminder of the irreversible consequences of impaired driving. The display will remain on view from December 12, 2025, through January 6, 2026.

Now a longstanding holiday tradition, the DUI Awareness Display is sponsored by DrugFree Greenville, a nonprofit organization that works in close partnership with the City of Greenville to advance substance abuse prevention and public safety education. Each year during the holiday season-a period historically associated with increased travel and higher rates of impaired driving-the initiative seeks to prompt reflection, encourage responsible decision-making, and ultimately save lives.

The placement of the display at Greenville Promenade ensures high visibility during one of the busiest times of the year. By situating the message in a central, community-oriented setting, organizers aim to reach residents and visitors alike with a clear and urgent call to prioritize safety on the road.

“At Dunhill Partners, we view our properties as community anchors-not simply retail destinations,” said Bill Hutchinson, CEO of Dunhill Partners, Inc.“Greenville Promenade is a place where families gather, neighbors connect, and memories are made. Supporting this DUI awareness initiative aligns with our responsibility to help protect the well-being of the communities we serve. If this display causes even one person to reconsider driving impaired, it has fulfilled a profoundly important purpose.”

Sharon Kroncke, Executive Director of DrugFree Greenville, highlighted the organization's deep roots and enduring commitment to prevention. DrugFree Greenville was formed in the late 1980s when local leaders came together to better understand and address substance abuse challenges within the community. Initially launched as a task force inspired by volunteer-driven national models, the organization evolved into a formal coalition sustained by grassroots engagement and local support.

“Over the years, communities from across the country-and even internationally-have reached out to learn how Greenville built a prevention program that has endured for decades,” Kroncke said.“The answer has always been the same: collaboration, consistency, and a shared commitment to protecting our youth and families. This DUI display is one visible example of what can be accomplished when a community stands united around a common mission.”

Throughout its history, DrugFree Greenville has engaged thousands of residents through school-based education programs, Walkathons, Shattered Dreams events, and collaborative prevention initiatives involving educators, law enforcement, healthcare professionals, and civic leaders. Rather than relying solely on federal funding, the organization has emphasized local participation and investment as the foundation of its long-term sustainability. Its first Walkathon in 1989 raised more than $29,000 and set the tone for decades of multigenerational involvement and community ownership.

Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom commended the initiative during the unveiling ceremony, noting its lasting influence on public awareness and community culture.“DrugFree Greenville has played a critical role in shaping a safer, healthier Greenville,” Mayor Ransom said.“This display is intentionally sobering, but it sparks conversations that matter-conversations that lead to safer choices and saved lives. We appreciate Dunhill Partners and Greenville Promenade for providing a prominent platform for this essential message.”

As the holiday season continues, organizers encourage residents and visitors to take the message to heart: plan ahead, designate sober drivers, utilize rideshare services, and look out for one another. The annual DUI Awareness Display stands as a solemn reminder that responsible choices can prevent tragedy and preserve lives.

About Greenville Promenade Shopping Center

Greenville Promenade Shopping Center, owned and managed by Dunhill Partners, Inc., is a leading retail destination in Greenville, Texas, featuring a diverse blend of national brands, local retailers, dining options, and essential services. Dunhill Partners is dedicated to meaningful community engagement across its portfolio, supporting initiatives that promote safety, education, and overall community well-being. Greenville Promenade is located at 6834 Wesley St., Greenville, TX 75402.